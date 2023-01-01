next-Payload-Serverless-Demo

I tried under Windowshttps://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo
I copied .env - no changes
followed the instructions
connects to Mongo
during compile several
"Unknown identifier "handlerConfig" at "config".
The default config will be used instead."
complete with warnings
navigate to localhost:3000/admin
redirect to localhost:3000/admin/create-first-user
fail with
Unhandled Runtime Error
TypeError: tag[primaryAttributeKey].toLowerCase is not a function
Call Stack
eval
node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (253:0)
Array.filter
<anonymous>
eval
node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (232:0)
<snip>
@smalltalkman to fix this error:
"Unknown identifier "handlerConfig" at "config".
The default config will be used instead."
You will need to pull from the next-payload-demo repo, run yarn and then run
yarn next-payload install
. There was a fix in
next-payload
0.0.21 that fixed this 👍
And - @smalltalkman the other issue that you've had is now fixed as well 👍
teh message is exactly my trial
the cms portion of the other demo works fine
Windows, Mongo service, edge and chrome
one Windows gotcha is non case-sensitive, so what works in Linux might not in Windows
I just pulled down a fresh copy of the next-payload-demo and I cannot reproduce this error. Could you send a screenshot of the error when you go to localhost:3000/admin ?
@jesschow this is a windows only issue. We should have @dribbens weigh in here 👍
Are you on the latest version of next-payload?
We fixed this last week I believe
yes, this is fixed
I usedhttps://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo.git
I will try the other
that other package is for installing Payload intoan existing Next app
but you can now re-clone the demo (above) - i just updated the dependency there as well
that's working well thx
