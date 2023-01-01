DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
next-Payload-Serverless-Demo

default discord avatar
smalltalkman
3 months ago
14

I tried under Windows

https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo

I copied .env - no changes



followed the instructions



connects to Mongo



during compile several


"Unknown identifier "handlerConfig" at "config".


The default config will be used instead."



complete with warnings



navigate to localhost:3000/admin


redirect to localhost:3000/admin/create-first-user



fail with



Unhandled Runtime Error


TypeError: tag[primaryAttributeKey].toLowerCase is not a function



Call Stack


eval


node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (253:0)


Array.filter


<anonymous>


eval


node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (232:0)



<snip>

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    @smalltalkman to fix this error:


    "Unknown identifier "handlerConfig" at "config".
The default config will be used instead."

    You will need to pull from the next-payload-demo repo, run yarn and then run

    yarn next-payload install

    . There was a fix in

    next-payload

    0.0.21 that fixed this 👍

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    And - @smalltalkman the other issue that you've had is now fixed as well 👍

  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    3 months ago

    teh message is exactly my trial


    I get the same error in my browser navigating to localhost:3000/admin



    Unhandled Runtime Error


    TypeError: tag[primaryAttributeKey].toLowerCase is not a function



    Call Stack


    eval


    node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (253:0)


    Array.filter


    <anonymous>


    eval


    node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (232:0)


    Array.reduce


    <anonymous>


    getTagsFromPropsList


    node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (229:5)


    reducePropsToState


    node_modules\react-helmet\es\Helmet.js (305:0)


    emitChange


    node_modules\react-side-effect\lib\index.js (56:0)


    SideEffect.UNSAFE_componentWillMount



    the cms portion of the other demo works fine


    Windows, Mongo service, edge and chrome



    one Windows gotcha is non case-sensitive, so what works in Linux might not in Windows

    message.txt
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I just pulled down a fresh copy of the next-payload-demo and I cannot reproduce this error. Could you send a screenshot of the error when you go to localhost:3000/admin ?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    @jesschow this is a windows only issue. We should have @dribbens weigh in here 👍

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Are you on the latest version of next-payload?


    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload/issues/16

    We fixed this last week I believe

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    yes, this is fixed

  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    3 months ago

    I used

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo.git


    I will try the other

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    that other package is for installing Payload into

    an existing Next app


    but you can now re-clone the demo (above) - i just updated the dependency there as well

  • default discord avatar
    smalltalkman
    3 months ago

    that's working well thx

