Next Payload Starter Template/Boilerplate

default discord avatar
taun2160
2 months ago
22

Hi. I'm using the Payload CMS theme for the backend, which is great as it's got me up and running quickly. Is there a start repo for the front-end that does the fancy logic like rendering pages based on slug value, much like the Next customer server template? I've tried using the mono-repo and the errors got the better of me, and I think I may run into deployment issues too, so I'll prefer to use separate repos.



This template is blank?

https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs


I guess the simplest way is to copy the files over from the Payload website template?


https://github.com/payloadcms/website


Is there a Payload installation command I can use to get the Payload types and other setup files?



I think I can run 'npx create-payload-app' to setup a front-end, and add a blog, for example 👍



Nope, that creates the CMS back-end. Any ideas for the front-end setup?

  • default discord avatar
    Danielito
    2 months ago
    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce-nextjs

    has some files in it

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    2 months ago

    Thanks. I don't want to have to delete much code, like GraphQL, plugins, components etc. I think starting up a Next project and copy pasting the relevant files is probably the simplest approach right now.



    Next Payload Starter Template/Boilerplate

  • default discord avatar
    mannp
    2 months ago

    Hi @taun2160 did you manage to find anything as I was looking for the closest next frontend code to utilize the payload backend blog starter .... Is that what you are trying to find?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    2 months ago

    @mannp I didn't, sorry.



    I recommend firing up a fresh Next13 project and copy/pasting the relevant files from the Payload repo(s)?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @taun2160 @mannp we’re actively working on this right now, should have

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs

    finished up within the next few weeks

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    2 months ago

    @jacobsfletch you guys are changing the main website’s template?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    No we’re building out a front end for our official template

  • default discord avatar
    mannp
    last month

    Np, thanks 👍 just done a strapi to directus change with gatsby frontend and was looking for some scaffolding for payload&next to reduce the pain 🙃



    Hey @jacobsfletch that's great to hear, thanks. That will be a great help for me, on my first look at payload and next 👍....btw isn't this for the blog template rather than website?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    last month

    The blog that is generated from create-payload-app is different than the website template, which is also designed for use as a blog. Long term we plan on consolidating these

  • default discord avatar
    mannp
    last month

    Okay thanks

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    last month

    @jacobsfletch is the backend template production ready? can I use it for a project?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    last month

    Yea! Go ahead and start using it freely, including in production. Hoping to have a starter front end for this in the coming weeks.

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    last month

    thanks, I see some work on dev branch for the frontend already



    can I use that too 😛



    or there are going to be major changes

