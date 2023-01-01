Hi. I'm using the Payload CMS theme for the backend, which is great as it's got me up and running quickly. Is there a start repo for the front-end that does the fancy logic like rendering pages based on slug value, much like the Next customer server template? I've tried using the mono-repo and the errors got the better of me, and I think I may run into deployment issues too, so I'll prefer to use separate repos.
This template is blank?https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs
I guess the simplest way is to copy the files over from the Payload website template?
Is there a Payload installation command I can use to get the Payload types and other setup files?
I think I can run 'npx create-payload-app' to setup a front-end, and add a blog, for example 👍
Nope, that creates the CMS back-end. Any ideas for the front-end setup?
has some files in it
Thanks. I don't want to have to delete much code, like GraphQL, plugins, components etc. I think starting up a Next project and copy pasting the relevant files is probably the simplest approach right now.
Next Payload Starter Template/Boilerplate
Hi @taun2160 did you manage to find anything as I was looking for the closest next frontend code to utilize the payload backend blog starter .... Is that what you are trying to find?
@mannp I didn't, sorry.
I recommend firing up a fresh Next13 project and copy/pasting the relevant files from the Payload repo(s)?
@taun2160 @mannp we’re actively working on this right now, should havehttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs
finished up within the next few weeks
@jacobsfletch you guys are changing the main website’s template?
No we’re building out a front end for our official template
Np, thanks 👍 just done a strapi to directus change with gatsby frontend and was looking for some scaffolding for payload&next to reduce the pain 🙃
Hey @jacobsfletch that's great to hear, thanks. That will be a great help for me, on my first look at payload and next 👍....btw isn't this for the blog template rather than website?
The blog that is generated from create-payload-app is different than the website template, which is also designed for use as a blog. Long term we plan on consolidating these
Okay thanks
@jacobsfletch is the backend template production ready? can I use it for a project?
Yea! Go ahead and start using it freely, including in production. Hoping to have a starter front end for this in the coming weeks.
thanks, I see some work on dev branch for the frontend already
can I use that too 😛
or there are going to be major changes
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.