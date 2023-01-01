Hi. How can I stop the server to rerun it? If it's already running I receive a Next trace eperm error:
yarn run v1.22.19
$ ts-node server.ts
[14:04:35] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
[14:04:35] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
info - Loaded env from F:\git\Melex\Mono-repo\Melex_Mono_1\.env
event - compiled client and server successfully in 2.5s (160 modules)
uncaughtException [Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, open 'F:\git\Melex\Mono-repo\Melex_Mono_1\.next\trace'] {
errno: -4048,
code: 'EPERM',
syscall: 'open',
path: 'F:\\git\\Melex\\Mono-repo\\Melex_Mono_1\\.next\\trace'
}
error Command failed with exit code 1.
I'm using custom next server mono-repo template
Kill Node.js processes
@taun2160 Which operating system?
Windows.
I sometimes shut down the terminal that I ran Next.js app with, yet the Node.js process still runs
Therefore you have to go into task manager and kill it the Node process manually
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.