Hi. How can I stop the server to rerun it? If it's already running I receive a Next trace eperm error:

yarn run v1.22.19 $ ts-node server.ts [14:04:35] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! [14:04:35] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... info - Loaded env from F:\git\Melex\Mono-repo\Melex_Mono_1\.env event - compiled client and server successfully in 2.5s (160 modules) uncaughtException [Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, open 'F:\git\Melex\Mono-repo\Melex_Mono_1\.next\trace'] { errno: -4048, code: 'EPERM', syscall: 'open', path: 'F:\\git\\Melex\\Mono-repo\\Melex_Mono_1\\.next\\trace' } error Command failed with exit code 1.

I'm using custom next server mono-repo template