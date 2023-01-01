DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
[Nextjs, app router, webpack] importing and using payload.find to fetch data crashes things

default discord avatar
sawariz0r
last month
2

Back with my webpack struggles!



So I've based my next site off

https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

, converted it to use the app router and now I'm running into a few issues when importing and using payload to fetch data.



Just a quick 👋 to see if someone has run into this before 🙂



I'm running the next/payload app on the image

node:18-alpine

.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    I'm not an expert on bundlers but it seems like this shouldn't be happening:


    webpack either needs to exclude this kind of file or node_modules entirely and I don't know the answer.



    I bet @jarrod_not_jared would know the answer.

    image.png
