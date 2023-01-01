Back with my webpack struggles!

So I've based my next site off

https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

, converted it to use the app router and now I'm running into a few issues when importing and using payload to fetch data.

Just a quick 👋 to see if someone has run into this before 🙂

I'm running the next/payload app on the image

node:18-alpine

.