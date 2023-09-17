DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Nextjs Custom server, Payload cloud

default discord avatar
baotaoh
6 days ago

Can i deploy a custom server with nextjs on payload cloud? I have been trying to deploy but the next build keeps failing, "INVALID_URL"


and also the logs disappears when the deployment fails.



[2023-09-17T22:59:51] - info Collecting page data...


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] TypeError [ERR_INVALID_URL]: Invalid URL


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at new NodeError (node:internal/errors:387:5)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at URL.onParseError (node:internal/url:565:9)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at new URL (node:internal/url:641:5)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at Object.2108 (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/221.js:1609:19)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at Function.

webpack_require

(/workspace/.next/server/webpack-runtime.js:25:42)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at async collectGenerateParams (/workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:825:17)


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at async /workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:1038:17


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at async Span.traceAsyncFn (/workspace/node_modules/next/dist/trace/trace.js:103:20) {


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] input: '',


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] code: 'ERR_INVALID_URL'


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] }


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] unhandledRejection Error: Failed to collect page data for /page/[slug]


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at /workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/utils.js:1158:15


[2023-09-17T22:59:52] at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)



Was missing PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL env variable..

