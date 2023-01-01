I'm still trying to wrap my mind around how a headless CMS like Payload works. I'd like to render a Hero block's content.

Is this the general process:

1. Define collections (sets of data), such as Pages, Media and Portfolio.

2. Within Nextjs, the [...slug].tsx renders the pages data and RenderBlocks component renders the blocks. This way pages can be created using the CMS admin panel and they'll automatically be rendered.

3. Blocks folders contain a fields config file, as well as a component file that has the front-end logic.

This is where I'm lost... how does Payload CMS import the block files (the fields and the component) to be used within the admin panel?

When I select a block to be added to a page (using the Payload dashboard) and upload the data, will it read my component file and render that block to that page automatically? So I can then navigate to that page slug and the block's content will be rendered according to the block component logic and styling? I'm wondering how that system works.

I see the Pages collection file contains an object that defines a layout and imports the blocks.

{ name: 'layout', label: 'Page Layout', type: 'blocks', minRows: 1, blocks: [ CallToAction, Content, Image, CoverBlock, ], },

How are the components being rendered? Through the RenderBlocks component? How is that logic finding the blocks components and rendering?

import React from 'react'; import { Layout } from '../../collections/Page'; import { components } from '../../blocks'; import classes from './index.module.css'; type Props = { layout: Layout[] className?: string } const RenderBlocks: React.FC<Props> = ({ layout, className }) => ( <div className={[ classes.renderBlocks, className, ].filter(Boolean).join(' ')} > {layout.map((block, i) => { const Block: React.FC<any> = components[block.blockType]; if (Block) { return ( <section key={i} className={classes.block} > <Block {...block} /> </section> ); } return null; })} </div> ); export default RenderBlocks;

Nextjs - Defining and Rendering Blocks