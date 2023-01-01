NextJS Error when using payload in same express server.

Hi all! I use Payload in combination with NextJS. For that I made my own server.js that ensures that Next and Payload run on the same express server. However, I get the following error from NextJS.

error - Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module /<PATH TO PROJECT>/src/node_modules/react-dnd/dist/index.js from /<PATH TO PROJECT>/src/.next/server/pages/ planning/[[...args]].js not supported.

Next tells me to replace the

require

statements, but since this is an external package (

react-dnd

) I can't just change it.

When I run the application without a payload (just remove the

payload.init

), I don't get the error and the NextJS app runs great. My suspicion is that this is a webpack configuration of payload, but I'm not really sure how to solve it. Does anyone have an idea?

Here's the code of my server.js: