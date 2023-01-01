NextJS On-Demand Revalidation

First up, sorry if it was asked often already, I couldnt find a definitive answer.
Am I correct in the assumption that to use the NextJS On-Demand Revaldiation (https://beta.nextjs.org/docs/data-fetching/revalidating
) the best approach would be to use the afterChange, onDelete,... etc. (or does afterChange include deletions as well) hooks from Payload in the respective collections?
Thanks in advance! 🙂
@hzk1337 you got it 👍 here's our setup for Payload's website although we've since migrated to Next.js
app
directory so our front-end needs to play catch-up. Check it out:https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/main/src/collections/Pages.ts#LL46C17-L46C17
Great, thanks a lot! 🙂
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.