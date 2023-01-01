DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
NextJS On-Demand Revalidation

hzk1337
6 months ago
2

First up, sorry if it was asked often already, I couldnt find a definitive answer.


Am I correct in the assumption that to use the NextJS On-Demand Revaldiation (

https://beta.nextjs.org/docs/data-fetching/revalidating

) the best approach would be to use the afterChange, onDelete,... etc. (or does afterChange include deletions as well) hooks from Payload in the respective collections?


Thanks in advance! 🙂

