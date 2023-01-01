Nextjs payload deploy on app engine

I recently tried to deploy the the my nextjs + payload project on Google cloud platform onto app engine and build completes successfully and my website appears perfect but once I got to /admin payload stays in the “loading state” and the only error I get in my logs is
TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
at Function.getPrototypeOf (<anonymous>)
at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:167623:158)
at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:165859:30)
at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:167669:15)
at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:165643:14)
at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18)
at Object.1375 (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:83229:19)
Are you on latest nextjs? Can you try their canary version?
Yes I’m on the latest version
@jarrod_not_jared i found a solution , i had both a pnpm.lock and package lock in the repo and after i deleted the pnpm one and regenerated my package lock it works switly , so i guess theres a conflict
