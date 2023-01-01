Nextjs payload deploy on app engine

I recently tried to deploy the the my nextjs + payload project on Google cloud platform onto app engine and build completes successfully and my website appears perfect but once I got to /admin payload stays in the “loading state” and the only error I get in my logs is

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object at Function.getPrototypeOf (<anonymous>) at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:167623:158) at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18) at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:165859:30) at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18) at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:167669:15) at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18) at Object.<anonymous> (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:165643:14) at o (/workspace/.next/server/webpack-api-runtime.js:14:18) at Object.1375 (/workspace/.next/server/chunks/622.js:83229:19)