no docs in Vercel

I don't know why, but in vercel I don't get docs from a query but in localhost I do.

And i have another similar collection, and similar queries and I get docs in local and the domain. Does anyone have an idea of why?

This is the query, I get docs in local, but not in vercel

const { data } = await axios.get('/communityMembers', { params: { where: { and: [ { community: { equals: { value: communityId, relationTo: 'community', }, }, }, { member: { equals: userId, }, }, ], }, }, });

In other collection I use this other query and works in vercel and local:

const { data } = await axios.get('/visits', { params: { where: { and: [ { activity: { equals: { value: activityId, relationTo: 'activities', }, }, }, { attendee: { equals: userId, }, }, ], }, }, });

I deploy the project in digital ocean and the query for

communityMembers

works fine 🫠. I really have no idea of why is not working in Vercel