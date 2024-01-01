Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Node image can't reach postgres when using Docker Compose locally

default discord avatar
eloahsam
last week
34

i recently created a payload project locally and chose postgres as my db , and when i run

yarn dev

it runs successfully , then i decided to try out the docker compose and i keep getting the error

Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:5432

can anyone assist

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    last week

    Did you change your DATABASE_URI in your

    .env

    and what did you put in there ?

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    Can you share your docker config? Where is the DB hosted?

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    The db is local



    DATABASE_URI : postgres://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/testdb



    docker-compose.yml



    version: '3'

services:
  payload:
    image: node:18-alpine
    ports:
      - '3000:3000'
    volumes:
      - .:/home/node/app
      - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
    depends_on:
      - mongo
    env_file:
      - .env

  postgres:
    image: postgres
    hostname: localhost
    ports:
      # Accessible from the host at port :35432
      - '35434:5432'
    environment:
      POSTGRES_USER: postgres
      POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
    # Make sure log colors show up correctly
    tty: true

  mongo:
    image: mongo:latest
    ports:
      - '27017:27017'
    command:
      - --storageEngine=wiredTiger
    volumes:
      - data:/data/db
    logging:
      driver: none

volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:


    FROM node:18.8-alpine as base

FROM base as builder

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json ./

COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build

FROM base as runtime

ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js
ARG DATABASE_URI
ENV DATABASE_URI=$DATABASE_URI
ARG PAYLOAD_SECRET
ENV PAYLOAD_SECRET=$PAYLOAD_SECRET

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json  ./
COPY yarn.lock ./

RUN yarn install --production
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]


    dockerfile

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    I think DATABASE_URI should be that : postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/testdb

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    i still get the same error

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    Ok then try replacing 127.0.0.1 with postgres

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: database "testdb" does not exist

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    Ah actually



    Yes

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    but i see it in pgAdmin



    i think its pointing to the postgres db docker container

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago
    version: '3'

services:
  payload:
    image: node:18-alpine
    ports:
      - '3000:3000'
    volumes:
      - .:/home/node/app
      - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
    depends_on:
      - mongo
    env_file:
      - .env

  postgres:
    image: postgres
    hostname: localhost
    ports:
      # Accessible from the host at port :35432
      - '35434:5432'
    environment:
      POSTGRES_USER: postgres
      POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
      POSTGRES_DB: testdb
    # Make sure log colors show up correctly
    tty: true

  mongo:
    image: mongo:latest
    ports:
      - '27017:27017'
    command:
      - --storageEngine=wiredTiger
    volumes:
      - data:/data/db
    logging:
      driver: none

volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:


    Add

    POSTGRES_DB: testdb

    under postgres

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: database "testdb" does not exist

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    The

    DATABASE_URL

    should either be

    postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:35434/testdb

    or

    postgresql://postgres:postgres@postgres:5432/testdb
  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    True

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    let me try both

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    35434 is accessible from the host and externally, while 5432 is docker networking only.

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:35434 when i try

    postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:35434/testdb


    and i get i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: database "testdb" does not exist when i using

    postgresql://postgres:postgres@postgres:5432/testdb
  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    OK, you definately want the second one then.



    Does the testdb exist?



    If you started the container (witha volume) without the

    POSTGRES_DB

    , it probably does not.

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    Yes that should solve this

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago
    POSTGRES_DB
    This optional environment variable can be used to define a different name for the default database that is created when the image is first started. If it is not specified, then the value of POSTGRES_USER will be used.
    https://hub.docker.com/_/postgres
  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    yes it exists i can also see it in my pgadmin

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    Does it have the correct permissions? Does a database with the same name as

    POSTGRES_USER

    also exist?



    Perhaps you have a database called

    postgres

    with the correct permissions on

    postgres

    (user) but not the correct permissions on

    testdb

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    I personally get it to work with such docker config, pretty simple


      db:
    image: postgres
    restart: always
    ports:
      - '5432:5432'
    environment:
      POSTGRES_PASSWORD: example
      POSTGRES_DB: database

    I don't have a

    hostname

    set though

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    this worked i deleted all my containers and built again and it found testdb

  • default discord avatar
    fofoy.
    6 days ago

    OK great

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    Awesome!

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    what does restart do ?

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    You don't have a volume set up, so when you restart you will have a clean database.



    That's probably not what you want.

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    yeah i dont want to lose my data , so with docker compose you cant refer to 127.0.0.1 /localhost

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    Your docker-compose for postgres should be more like this:



      postgres:
    image: postgres
    hostname: localhost  # Cannot access via 127.0.0.1 with this setting?
    ports:
      # Accessible from the host at port :35432
      - '35434:5432'
    volumes:
      - pg_data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
    environment:
      POSTGRES_USER: postgres
      POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
      POSTGRES_DB: testdb
      PGDATA: /var/lib/postgresql/data
    # Make sure log colors show up correctly
    tty: true


    And add

    pg_data

    to

    volumes

    :


    volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:


    I don't think you can access via 127.0.0.1 because you specified

    hostname: localhost

    . I would remove that unless you feel it is necessary (doesn't seem to be).

  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    ohhh this would give it access to my local postgres

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    You can also mount to a host directory, like this:


        volumes:
      - /your/dir:/var/lib/postgresql/data


    What do you mean? If you specify

    localhost

    and then use

    127.0.0.1

    to access it, that won't work. If you want to keep

    hostname: localhost

    and also reference it by hostname, you can use the hostname in the env variable.



    postgresql://postgres:postgres@localhost:35434/testdb

    instead of 


    postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:35434/testdb
  • default discord avatar
    eloahsam
    6 days ago

    @BrianJM @fofoy Thanks for the assistance

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm
    6 days ago

    You're welcome!

  • default discord avatar
    kedniko
    6 days ago

    Have you tried with


    depends_on:
  - mongo
  - postgres

    ?

