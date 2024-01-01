i recently created a payload project locally and chose postgres as my db , and when i run
yarn dev
it runs successfully , then i decided to try out the docker compose and i keep getting the error
Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:5432
can anyone assist
Did you change your DATABASE_URI in your
.env
and what did you put in there ?
Can you share your docker config? Where is the DB hosted?
The db is local
DATABASE_URI : postgres://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/testdb
docker-compose.yml
version: '3'
services:
payload:
image: node:18-alpine
ports:
- '3000:3000'
volumes:
- .:/home/node/app
- node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
working_dir: /home/node/app/
command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
depends_on:
- mongo
env_file:
- .env
postgres:
image: postgres
hostname: localhost
ports:
# Accessible from the host at port :35432
- '35434:5432'
environment:
POSTGRES_USER: postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
# Make sure log colors show up correctly
tty: true
mongo:
image: mongo:latest
ports:
- '27017:27017'
command:
- --storageEngine=wiredTiger
volumes:
- data:/data/db
logging:
driver: none
volumes:
data:
node_modules:
FROM node:18.8-alpine as base
FROM base as builder
WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json ./
COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build
FROM base as runtime
ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js
ARG DATABASE_URI
ENV DATABASE_URI=$DATABASE_URI
ARG PAYLOAD_SECRET
ENV PAYLOAD_SECRET=$PAYLOAD_SECRET
WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json ./
COPY yarn.lock ./
RUN yarn install --production
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]
dockerfile
I think DATABASE_URI should be that : postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:5432/testdb
i still get the same error
Ok then try replacing 127.0.0.1 with postgres
i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: database "testdb" does not exist
Ah actually
Yes
but i see it in pgAdmin
i think its pointing to the postgres db docker container
version: '3'
services:
payload:
image: node:18-alpine
ports:
- '3000:3000'
volumes:
- .:/home/node/app
- node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
working_dir: /home/node/app/
command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
depends_on:
- mongo
env_file:
- .env
postgres:
image: postgres
hostname: localhost
ports:
# Accessible from the host at port :35432
- '35434:5432'
environment:
POSTGRES_USER: postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
POSTGRES_DB: testdb
# Make sure log colors show up correctly
tty: true
mongo:
image: mongo:latest
ports:
- '27017:27017'
command:
- --storageEngine=wiredTiger
volumes:
- data:/data/db
logging:
driver: none
volumes:
data:
node_modules:
Add
POSTGRES_DB: testdb
under postgres
i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: database "testdb" does not exist
The
DATABASE_URL
should either be
postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:35434/testdb
or
postgresql://postgres:postgres@postgres:5432/testdb
True
let me try both
35434 is accessible from the host and externally, while 5432 is docker networking only.
i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:35434 when i try
postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:35434/testdb
and i get i get Error: cannot connect to Postgres. Details: database "testdb" does not exist when i using
postgresql://postgres:postgres@postgres:5432/testdb
OK, you definately want the second one then.
Does the testdb exist?
If you started the container (witha volume) without the
POSTGRES_DB
, it probably does not.
Yes that should solve this
POSTGRES_DBhttps://hub.docker.com/_/postgres
This optional environment variable can be used to define a different name for the default database that is created when the image is first started. If it is not specified, then the value of POSTGRES_USER will be used.
yes it exists i can also see it in my pgadmin
Does it have the correct permissions? Does a database with the same name as
POSTGRES_USER
also exist?
Perhaps you have a database called
postgres
with the correct permissions on
postgres
(user) but not the correct permissions on
testdb
?
I personally get it to work with such docker config, pretty simple
db:
image: postgres
restart: always
ports:
- '5432:5432'
environment:
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: example
POSTGRES_DB: database
I don't have a
hostname
set though
this worked i deleted all my containers and built again and it found testdb
OK great
Awesome!
what does restart do ?
You don't have a volume set up, so when you restart you will have a clean database.
That's probably not what you want.
yeah i dont want to lose my data , so with docker compose you cant refer to 127.0.0.1 /localhost
Your docker-compose for postgres should be more like this:
postgres:
image: postgres
hostname: localhost # Cannot access via 127.0.0.1 with this setting?
ports:
# Accessible from the host at port :35432
- '35434:5432'
volumes:
- pg_data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
environment:
POSTGRES_USER: postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: postgres
POSTGRES_DB: testdb
PGDATA: /var/lib/postgresql/data
# Make sure log colors show up correctly
tty: true
And add
pg_data
to
volumes
:
volumes:
data:
node_modules:
I don't think you can access via 127.0.0.1 because you specified
hostname: localhost
. I would remove that unless you feel it is necessary (doesn't seem to be).
ohhh this would give it access to my local postgres
You can also mount to a host directory, like this:
volumes:
- /your/dir:/var/lib/postgresql/data
What do you mean? If you specify
localhost
and then use
127.0.0.1
to access it, that won't work. If you want to keep
hostname: localhost
and also reference it by hostname, you can use the hostname in the env variable.
postgresql://postgres:postgres@localhost:35434/testdb
instead of
postgresql://postgres:postgres@127.0.0.1:35434/testdb
@BrianJM @fofoy Thanks for the assistance
You're welcome!
Have you tried with
depends_on:
- mongo
- postgres
?
