Not able to reset the password

default discord avatar
dev1800
8 months ago
10

I am trying to reset password of currently logged in user


const res = await server.get('/users/me')
  const token = res.data.token
  console.log({ token })
  await server.post('/users/reset-password', {
    token,
    password: newPassword,
  })

I am getting an error - token is valid or expired



Also if the http only cookie is already set do i still have to pass the token: '' in request body ?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Hey @dev1800 have you looked at the example here?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/operations#reset-password

    And does this work if you pass:


      {
    data: {
      { 
        token,
        password: newPassword,
      }
    }
  }
  • default discord avatar
    dev1800
    8 months ago

    I have tried it but its not working, its showing an error "the token is invalid or expired"





    image.png
    code.png
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    try wrapping lines 10 & 11 in this object

    data: {...}

    , does that work?

  • default discord avatar
    dev1800
    8 months ago
    async function changePassword(input: ChangePasswordInputType) {
  const res = await server.get("/users/me")
  const token = res.data.token
  console.log({ token })
  return await server.post("/users/reset-password", {
    data: {
      token,
      password: input.newPassword,
    },
  })
}


    like this ?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    yep like that

  • default discord avatar
    dev1800
    8 months ago


    I am passing the JWT token here, do i have to pass any other token ?



    maybe the _verificationToken, how can i generate it ?

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Okay you can revert that change - your initial request looks correct.



    So I believe you have to pass the token that is generated when you first hit the

    /forgot-password

    route



    After a user has "forgotten" their password and a token is generated, that token can be used to send to the reset password operation along with a new password which will allow the user to reset their password securely.
  • default discord avatar
    dev1800
    8 months ago

    i wan't to reset the password - forgot and reset are two different APIs, i have my old password but wanted to change it now, how can i do that?



    the forgot password route send the token on email, can i skip this part ?



    "the Forgot Password operation will generate an email and send it to the respective email address with a link to reset their password." can i get this token in '../forgot-password' API's response ?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Yes you can disable the forgot password email by passing

    disableEmail: true

    and get the token from the API response - I'll dig into this further tonight to give you a clearer answer

    Screen_Shot_2023-01-11_at_5.42.05_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    shisue
    2 weeks ago

    Any news on this issue?

