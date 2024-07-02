Not all fields of lexical editor block available in API

I have an issue with a custom block type in the lexical editor. The block type contains richText fields that are just not present in the result returned from the API. Concretely, I have a cards module that has three rich text fields. Other fields of the card however are present in the response. Please look at the attached images of the post and the API response.

If you need the code, I already threw away a lot of what we had in the repo so that it is very close to a minimal sample. We have payload version 2.13.0 and @payloadcms/richtext-lexical version 0.10.0 in our package.json.