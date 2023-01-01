only id returned for image

what is the reason im getting only the id returned for an image? its uploaded to a media collection, all other values, included nested ones are returned just fine. but im only getting the id for the image as a string, no object with url or sizes or anything.
just to clarify i have:
access: {
read: () => true,
}
on my media collection
and since the other fields within the object are being nested it shouldnt be a depth problem either
to make it even stranger there is another media file right next to it in the object that gets populated with all the data just as it should
solved, payload needed to be rebuilt due to a name change.
Hey @olarssony glad you were able to sort this one out! Let us know if you need anything else.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.