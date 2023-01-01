DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
only id returned for image

default discord avatar
olarssony
last week
1

what is the reason im getting only the id returned for an image? its uploaded to a media collection, all other values, included nested ones are returned just fine. but im only getting the id for the image as a string, no object with url or sizes or anything.



just to clarify i have:


access: {


read: () => true,


}


on my media collection



and since the other fields within the object are being nested it shouldnt be a depth problem either



to make it even stranger there is another media file right next to it in the object that gets populated with all the data just as it should



solved, payload needed to be rebuilt due to a name change.

    5 days ago

    Hey @olarssony glad you were able to sort this one out! Let us know if you need anything else.

