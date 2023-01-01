Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Option "unique" doesn't work

default discord avatar
mathewcst
4 days ago
6

Hey there, I'm trying to build a simple collection to get emails from the main website (using the REST API)



Here's my collection:



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
import { loggedIn } from './access/loggedIn'

export const Newsletter: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'newsletter',
  labels: {
    singular: 'Newsletter',
    plural: 'Newsletters',
  },
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'name',
    defaultColumns: ['name', 'email', 'updatedAt'],
  },
  access: {
    read: loggedIn,
    create: () => true,
    update: loggedIn,
    delete: loggedIn,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      label: 'Nome',
      type: 'text',
      index: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'email',
      label: 'Email',
      type: 'email',
      index: true,
      unique: true,
    },
  ],
}


Although email has a

unique: true

, it allows me to make multiple requests with the same email and all get saved in the database (as the image attached shows)



Any ideas?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Was this field created and then you added unique afterwards?

  • default discord avatar
    mathewcst
    4 days ago

    I don't quite remember tbh, but I can test that pretty easily.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    You may need to add this index manually. Can you check in the DB if there is a unique constraint?

  • default discord avatar
    mathewcst
    4 days ago

    indeed there isn't one for email, only for id

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    I think it's possible to get in a bad state if unique is added after the fact. I'd say manually add it for now.



    We'll probably tighten up this DX in the future.

  • default discord avatar
    mathewcst
    4 days ago

    oh I can just create a new field (i.e.: user_email). I didn't know about the "unique as the field is created". Thanks a lot 🙂

