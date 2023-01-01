Hey there, I'm trying to build a simple collection to get emails from the main website (using the REST API)

Here's my collection:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' import { loggedIn } from './access/loggedIn' export const Newsletter : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'newsletter' , labels : { singular : 'Newsletter' , plural : 'Newsletters' , }, admin : { useAsTitle : 'name' , defaultColumns : [ 'name' , 'email' , 'updatedAt' ], }, access : { read : loggedIn, create : () => true , update : loggedIn, delete : loggedIn, }, fields : [ { name : 'name' , label : 'Nome' , type : 'text' , index : true , }, { name : 'email' , label : 'Email' , type : 'email' , index : true , unique : true , }, ], }

Although email has a

unique: true

, it allows me to make multiple requests with the same email and all get saved in the database (as the image attached shows)

Any ideas?