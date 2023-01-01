Hi everyone, i started to build my website with payloadcms, and i can say that it's a great product.
i'm looking for a way to organize my collections.
i'll explain...
now collections are organize in a single "folder"
collections
|---- collection1
|---- collection2
|---- collection3
|---- collection4
|---- collection5
is there a way to organize in subfolders like this
collections
|---- folder1
|---- collection1
|---- collection2
|---- folder2
|---- collection3
|---- collection5
|---- collection5
let me know 😉
mention me if you find a solution 😆
Not sure if this is what you are looking for. The first option "group" allows you to group collections together and have them split and labelled in the navigation. I don't think it allows you to nest groups however, you may need to put in your own custom component for that
have you tried creating index.ts file in folder1
export { default as Collection1 } from './collection1'
then you can do something like this
and in the index.ts add all your sub collections
in payload config file, add them like this
import { Collection1, Collection2 } from './collections/folder1
That's what i mean! I'll check It out
Whoops, totally misread the requirements of the OP there. Apologies.
guys... you can call me "dumb"
addingadmin.group
in collection was enough...
I probably don't know how to explain myself well to be understood
https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
it can be a nice idea to have nested groups...maybe
Organize collection in folders/groups
