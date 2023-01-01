Organize collection in folders/groups

Hi everyone, i started to build my website with payloadcms, and i can say that it's a great product.

i'm looking for a way to organize my collections.

i'll explain...

now collections are organize in a single "folder"

collections

|---- collection1

|---- collection2

|---- collection3

|---- collection4

|---- collection5

is there a way to organize in subfolders like this

collections

|---- folder1

|---- collection1

|---- collection2

|---- folder2

|---- collection3

|---- collection5

|---- collection5

let me know 😉