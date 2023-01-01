DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Organize collection in folders/groups

lucaceck95
last month
16

Hi everyone, i started to build my website with payloadcms, and i can say that it's a great product.


i'm looking for a way to organize my collections.


i'll explain...


now collections are organize in a single "folder"


collections


|---- collection1


|---- collection2


|---- collection3


|---- collection4


|---- collection5



is there a way to organize in subfolders like this


collections


|---- folder1


|---- collection1


|---- collection2


|---- folder2


|---- collection3


|---- collection5


|---- collection5




let me know 😉

    .bakry
    last month

    mention me if you find a solution 😆

    kalon_robson
    last month
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options

    Not sure if this is what you are looking for. The first option "group" allows you to group collections together and have them split and labelled in the navigation. I don't think it allows you to nest groups however, you may need to put in your own custom component for that

    generator101
    last month

    have you tried creating index.ts file in folder1



    export { default as Collection1 } from './collection1'


    then you can do something like this



    and in the index.ts add all your sub collections



    in payload config file, add them like this

    import { Collection1, Collection2 } from './collections/folder1
    .bakry
    last month

    also check this out



    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1119936270521598032
    lucaceck95
    last month

    That's what i mean! I'll check It out

    kalon_robson
    last month

    Whoops, totally misread the requirements of the OP there. Apologies.

    lucaceck95
    last month

    guys... you can call me "dumb"


    adding

    admin.group

    in collection was enough...



    I probably don't know how to explain myself well to be understood

    :painwithcoffee:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options


    it can be a nice idea to have nested groups...maybe

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

