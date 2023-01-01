DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Organize media files by subfolders

default discord avatar
mihanc
4 months ago
2

Hi there! Does anyone know a workaround on how to organize media files by subfolders?


I want to create an admin panel for a blog where authors will work on writing articles. Each article may have at least 5-10 pictures. If all of them are uploaded to a media folder without sorting by subfolders, I'll get a mess...


Thanks in advance!

  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    4 months ago

    Here is a way to prefix the filename (not sure if folders are supported)


    // Field
{
  name: 'original',
  label: 'Original filename',
  type: 'text',
  admin: { hidden: true },
},
// Hook
beforeOperation: [
  async ({ operation, args }) => {
    if (operation === 'create') {
      // Save original filename
      const original = args.req.files.file.name || 'example.jpg'
      args.data.original = original

      // Add filename prefix
      args.req.files.file.name = new Date().toJSON().slice(0, 10) + '-' + original
    }
  },
],
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @mihanc - you could also organize your media by adding a tag field or similar, then you can filter by this tag in your collection view.

