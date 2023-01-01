DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Overriding Default Meta Tags

default discord avatar
damnstaychill
4 months ago
7

Has anyone been able to override the payload meta tags, I know in admin we can edit the favicon and og:image tag but was wondering on the rest. I tried to directly import

import Meta from "payload/dist/admin/components/utilities/Meta";

but it only added my tags vs override the tags with the same property



I thought helmet handled this under the hood but possibly not, not sure

