Overwrite Save

Is that already released? const Config = {
admin: {
components: {
// changed
elements
to
edit
// to better scope custom components
edit: {
SaveButton: CustomSaveButton,
SaveDraftButton: CustomSaveDraftButton,
PublishButton: CustomPublishButton,
PreviewButton: CustomPreviewButton,
},
I am using custom field and would like to overwrite or add additional code on Save.
Yes that is released
What version are you on?
"payload": "^1.9.5",
I think I put Edit in a wrong place, under fields.
This works correctly
const TagsCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: TAGS_COLLECTION,
admin: {
useAsTitle: TAG,
group: LINKABLE_GROUP,
disableDuplicate: true,
components: {
edit: {
SaveButton: CustomSaveButton,
},
},
},
Thank you!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.