Overwrite Save

default discord avatar
agolovan
last month
6

Is that already released? const Config = {


admin: {


components: {


// changed

elements

to

edit

// to better scope custom components


edit: {


SaveButton: CustomSaveButton,


SaveDraftButton: CustomSaveDraftButton,


PublishButton: CustomPublishButton,


PreviewButton: CustomPreviewButton,


},



I am using custom field and would like to overwrite or add additional code on Save.

  jarrod69420
    jarrod69420
    last month

    Yes that is released



    What version are you on?

  agolovan
    agolovan
    last month

    "payload": "^1.9.5",



    I think I put Edit in a wrong place, under fields.



    This works correctly


    const TagsCollection: CollectionConfig = {


    slug: TAGS_COLLECTION,


    admin: {


    useAsTitle: TAG,


    group: LINKABLE_GROUP,


    disableDuplicate: true,


    components: {


    edit: {


    SaveButton: CustomSaveButton,


    },


    },


    },



    Thank you!

