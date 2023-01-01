Parent field twice in UI with nested docs field override

Hi All, I am using the nested docs plugin to create a nested category collection. I would like to override the filterOptions value to prevent the selection of a parent who also has a parent (to limit the depth to two deep), but the parent select list component is not merged but rendered twice within the UI. Once the original and also the new one. Same happens for the breadcrumbs. Is this a bug or am i doing something wrong? Thanks.

fields: [ name(true), slug, createParentField( "locationCategories", { filterOptions: ({id}) => { return { and: [ { id: { not_equals: id } }, { parent: { exists: false, } }, ] } } } ), ]