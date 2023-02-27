Passport Auth Strategy

I am reading some posts and the documentation and was wondering if I can use passport strategies to build something like this:
1.) I have an admins collection with access to the dashboard and default email/password auth
2.) I have a users collection with NO access to the dashboard but access to the database after login via
- default email/password auth
- passport apple auth
- passport google auth
I just added passport-apple for the users collection and every time I start payload and visit the dashboard-login page I get redirected to the apple auth page. I‘m not sure why this is happening as this collection is not even meant to login to the dashboard. 🤔
Currently the code looks like this.
collections/Users.ts
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
import { isLoggedIn } from '../access/isLoggedIn';
import { verifyEmail } from '../emails/verifyEmail';
import { forgotPassword } from '../emails/forgotPassword';
import AppleStrategy from '../auth/apple';
// import passport from "passport";
const Users: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'users',
auth: {
cookies: {
sameSite: 'none',
secure: true,
},
strategies: [
{
name: 'apple',
strategy: AppleStrategy
},
],
verify: {
generateEmailHTML: verifyEmail,
},
forgotPassword: {
generateEmailHTML: forgotPassword,
}
},
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'email',
},
access: {
create: () => true,
read: isLoggedIn,
},
fields: [
],
}
export default Users;
auth/apple.ts
import Strategy from "passport-apple";
const AppleStrategy = new Strategy(
{
clientID: "XXX",
teamID: "XXX",
callbackURL: "XXX",
keyID: "XXX",
privateKeyLocation: "XXX",
passReqToCallback: true
},
function(req, accessToken, refreshToken, idToken, profile, cb) {
//
cb(null, idToken);
}
);
export default AppleStrategy;
@TheFrontend What's the apple auth code look like?
I just updated the original post above, there is not much going on. I just copied and configured the blank code from passport js.
Also my payload config looks like this
payload.config.ts
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import AdminUsers from './collections/AdminUsers';
import Users from './collections/Users';
const createStripeSubscriptionPath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'auth/apple');
const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/emptyObject');
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.APP_URL,
csrf: [
'https://localhost:5173',
],
admin: {
user: AdminUsers.slug,
meta: {
titleSuffix: '- Demo',
},
webpack: (config) => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
[createStripeSubscriptionPath]: mockModulePath,
}
}
})
},
collections: [
AdminUsers,
Users,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
disablePlaygroundInProduction: false,
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
});
Weird, looks OK to me
and it's redirecting on the login page?
how so
Now I only run into CORS issues on the login page but it's still redirecting when trying to open /api/graphql-playground
Hmm that's showing your request is failing though
Is your allowed origins set on apple dev side?
There is nothing I can really set manually. I did enter the domains that are allowed to use sign-in-with-apple
the exact same happens when I use the passport-google-oauth20 library. Must be missing something here 🤨
@jmikrut any ideas on this? I also noticed once I add multiple strategies it always tries to redirect me to the one at the end of the array. When I try to open the graphql-playground or any api route it always redirects me to the external auth page (google in this case)
So this is a problem with many Passport SSO plugins
they are built to redirectall
routes that they "protect" to the SSO auth page (in this case, apple). Even API routes. So when you load the dashboard, and the dashboard makes requests to /api/users/init, and /api/users/me, etc etc - -those
requests are actually also incorrectly being redirected to your SSO login page... and showing CORS errors that result from Apple / Google / wherever
that's the tough part with SSO. 99% of the existing plugins out there are meant to redirectall
routes if you are not authenticated, when really, you only want to redirect anything on /admin, and leave the /api routes alone. API routes should remain left as-is, because it should be possible to hit those routes without being authenticated
there are different "strategy" methods out there - some are "bearer strategies" - and this is what you want. Basically, leave it up to the user to either auth or not auth, via header or cookie or similar. If no cookie / header / etc is found, they are simply not authenticated and the route proceeds as normal.
but TL;DR, your CORS error is a red herring and is not the real issue here. What's really happening is that those requests are incorrectly being redirected
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.