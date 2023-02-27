Passport Auth Strategy

I am reading some posts and the documentation and was wondering if I can use passport strategies to build something like this:

1.) I have an admins collection with access to the dashboard and default email/password auth

2.) I have a users collection with NO access to the dashboard but access to the database after login via

- default email/password auth

- passport apple auth

- passport google auth

I just added passport-apple for the users collection and every time I start payload and visit the dashboard-login page I get redirected to the apple auth page. I‘m not sure why this is happening as this collection is not even meant to login to the dashboard. 🤔

Currently the code looks like this.

collections/Users.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import { isLoggedIn } from '../access/isLoggedIn'; import { verifyEmail } from '../emails/verifyEmail'; import { forgotPassword } from '../emails/forgotPassword'; import AppleStrategy from '../auth/apple'; // import passport from "passport"; const Users: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'users', auth: { cookies: { sameSite: 'none', secure: true, }, strategies: [ { name: 'apple', strategy: AppleStrategy }, ], verify: { generateEmailHTML: verifyEmail, }, forgotPassword: { generateEmailHTML: forgotPassword, } }, admin: { useAsTitle: 'email', }, access: { create: () => true, read: isLoggedIn, }, fields: [ ], } export default Users;

auth/apple.ts