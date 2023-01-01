So I'm diving into passport strategies in Payload at the moment, and I decided to start somewhat small with a passport-custom strategy.
The end plan is to create one that verifies the firebase JWTs from my React Native apps.
I've added it as a strategy in the users collection:
auth: {
strategies: [
{
name: "custom",
strategy: () => customStrategy(),
},
],
},
And here's the customStrategy:
export default (): Strategy => {
const strategy = new Strategy(async (req, done) => {
// Extracts the JWT
const token = extractJWT(req);
if (!token) {
done(null, false);
return;
}
// Verifies and decodes the JWT
const verifiedToken = await verifyToken(token);
// Finds the user
if (verifiedToken) {
const userDoc = await payload.find({
collection: "users",
where: {
oauthId: {
equals: verifiedToken.user_id,
},
},
showHiddenFields: true,
});
// The user exists, so it should work
const user = userDoc.docs[0];
if (user && userDoc.docs.length > 0) {
// Yes, user exists. Passing the user document to done
done(null, user);
return;
}
} else {
done(null, false);
}
});
return strategy;
};
It's green down until the done() callback.
The user exists and is passed to the callback.
But
/users/me
still returns null.
The strategy names seems to be (simplified version:)
${collection}-${name / index}
, when set up in Payload where the passport.use() is called with the strategy.
Ideas? Am I missing anything obvious in the implementation?
Overriding the /users/me endpoint to return req.user solves the issue. The strategy looks like it's been working all along 😅
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.