So I'm diving into passport strategies in Payload at the moment, and I decided to start somewhat small with a passport-custom strategy.

The end plan is to create one that verifies the firebase JWTs from my React Native apps.

I've added it as a strategy in the users collection:

auth : { strategies : [ { name : "custom" , strategy : () => customStrategy (), }, ], },

And here's the customStrategy:

export default (): Strategy => { const strategy = new Strategy ( async (req, done) => { const token = extractJWT (req); if (!token) { done ( null , false ); return ; } const verifiedToken = await verifyToken (token); if (verifiedToken) { const userDoc = await payload. find ({ collection : "users" , where : { oauthId : { equals : verifiedToken. user_id , }, }, showHiddenFields : true , }); const user = userDoc. docs [ 0 ]; if (user && userDoc. docs . length > 0 ) { done ( null , user); return ; } } else { done ( null , false ); } }); return strategy; };

It's green down until the done() callback.

The user exists and is passed to the callback.

But

/users/me

still returns null.

The strategy names seems to be (simplified version:)

${collection}-${name / index}

, when set up in Payload where the passport.use() is called with the strategy.

Ideas? Am I missing anything obvious in the implementation?

Overriding the /users/me endpoint to return req.user solves the issue. The strategy looks like it's been working all along 😅