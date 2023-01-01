Accept-Language header worked before 2.0 update as described here
, but after 2.0 it ignores this header
I'll have to take a look at this. I thought we had test coverage on this, if not we should add them.
Can you create a GitHub issue with Steps to recreate?
yes shure
@dribbens I started to describe the issue and I thought why don't I replace fetch function provided by node to fetch function provided by sveltekit (I use payload with sveltekit app) and it worked! I got localized error.
But I am still confused about the reason. Headers are the same, maybe you added some additional conditions in v2?
here is my fetch function:
export const login = async ({ fetch, email, password }: LoginParams) => {
return fetch(
${BACKEND_URL}/api/users/login
, {
method: 'POST',
credentials: 'include',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
'Accept-Language': 'ru'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
email,
password
}),
});
}
I don't think the function for fetch would matter. Nothing changes AFAIK for 2.0 regarding the i18n support, same package, maybe a version change but nothing that would be breaking.
If anything it would be a caching situation or something else even more obsecure.
If you can reproduce the problem, please open an issue on github
