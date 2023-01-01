Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload 2.0 - Module dotenv not found

default discord avatar
tyteen4a03
6 days ago
5

Getting this error when running dev server on Payload 2.0:



ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts 130:0-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'dotenv' in '/Users/tyteen4a03/Documents/CodeProjects/Crisis/christmas-js/apps/backend/src'

webpack compiled with 1 error and 1 warning
Watchpack Error (watcher): Error: ENOTDIR: not a directory, watch '/Users/tyteen4a03/Documents/CodeProjects/Crisis/christmas-js/node_modules/@payloadcms/bundler-webpack/dist/mocks/emptyModule.js/mocks'
Watchpack Error (initial scan): Error: ENOTDIR: not a directory, scandir '/Users/tyteen4a03/Documents/CodeProjects/Crisis/christmas-js/node_modules/@payloadcms/bundler-webpack/dist/mocks/emptyModule.js/mocks'
Watchpack Error (initial scan): Error: ENOTDIR: not a directory, scandir '/Users/tyteen4a03/Documents/CodeProjects/Crisis/christmas-js/node_modules/@payloadcms/bundler-webpack/dist/mocks/emptyModule.js'
