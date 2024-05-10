Hi all! I'm making my way to migrate to Payload 3.x-beta, but I keep running into this error:
Cannot find module @payload-config or its corresponding type declarations.
on my admin route. I also see a TS error
TS2307: Cannot find module payload/config or its corresponding type declarations.
, when I try to install
pnpm i payload/config
:
git@github.com: Permission denied (publickey).
fatal: Could not read from remote repository.
This is indicative of not having this path defined in your tsconfig.json.
Take a look at how the demo repo has this configured:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload-3.0-demo/blob/main/tsconfig.json#L29-L31
You should reference this repo for any troubles you have
Thank you!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.