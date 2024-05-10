Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Payload 3.0: Cannot find module  @payload-config  or its corresponding type declarations.

default discord avatar
nlvogel5 months ago
2

Hi all! I'm making my way to migrate to Payload 3.x-beta, but I keep running into this error:

Cannot find module  @payload-config  or its corresponding type declarations.

on my admin route. I also see a TS error

TS2307: Cannot find module  payload/config  or its corresponding type declarations.

, when I try to install

pnpm i payload/config

: 


git@github.com: Permission denied (publickey).
fatal: Could not read from remote repository.
