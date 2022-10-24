Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Payload Access Control Issue

default discord avatar
haniel.u3 years ago
5

Here's a bare minimum reproduction repo:

https://github.com/HanielU/payload-access-control-issue

I've provided screenshots for both My config and errors I'm getting after logging in as a customer



I really have no Idea what I'm doing wrong here...



The logic is basically: Only customers who are in the

recipients

field of a Notification can view that notification

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Without testing this, I

    think

    this should work:



    return {
  or: [
    {
      and: [
        {
          'recipient.value': {
            equals: user.id,
          },
        },
        {
          'recipient.collection': {
            equals: 'users',
          },
        },
      ]
    },
    {
      and: [
        {
          'recipient.value': {
            equals: user.id,
          },
        },
        {
          'recipient.collection': {
            equals: 'customers',
          },
        },
      ]
    }
  ]
}
  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u3 years ago

    Still gives the same error

    :pain:
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @521690392983371776

    try changing your access control to 


    return {
    or: [
      {
        'recipient.value': {
          equals: user.id
        }
      },
    ],
  };


    Does that help? Keep the above returns for true/false like you did, but replace line 10 and beyond with this ^

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u3 years ago

    Alright let me try



    This works, thank you so much 🥹

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    You're welcome!

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.