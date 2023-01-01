DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Access Control Issue

default discord avatar
haniel.u
2 months ago
9

Here's a bare minimum reproduction repo:

https://github.com/HanielU/payload-access-control-issue

I've provided screenshots for both My config and errors I'm getting after logging in as a customer



I really have no Idea what I'm doing wrong here...



The logic is basically: Only customers who are in the

recipients

field of a Notification can view that notification

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Without testing this, I

    think

    this should work:



    return {
  or: [
    {
      and: [
        {
          'recipient.value': {
            equals: user.id,
          },
        },
        {
          'recipient.collection': {
            equals: 'users',
          },
        },
      ]
    },
    {
      and: [
        {
          'recipient.value': {
            equals: user.id,
          },
        },
        {
          'recipient.collection': {
            equals: 'customers',
          },
        },
      ]
    }
  ]
}
  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    2 months ago

    Still gives the same error

    :pain:
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hey @haniel.u try changing your access control to 


    return {
    or: [
      {
        'recipient.value': {
          equals: user.id
        }
      },
    ],
  };


    Does that help? Keep the above returns for true/false like you did, but replace line 10 and beyond with this ^

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    2 months ago

    Alright let me try



    This works, thank you so much 🥹

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    You're welcome!

