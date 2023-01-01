Hello! I'm interested in trying a new headless CMS, and I came across Payload. I have a quick question: When using NextJS, do you recommend integrating Payload into the same repository and deploying it on Vercel along with the frontend? Or would it be better to separate the admin/payload from the main site? I understand that this is a common question, but I couldn't find a clear answer. I believe it also depends on the application, so I would appreciate hearing your thoughts, especially from those who have faced the same question.
I believe it depends as you said. It depends on your application, maybe, but also on your vision, for sure. My own vision of it is that it should be separated. I see headless as a content provider, that's it. I want to have a rest api and a graphql api that provides me the data to build pages, of course, but also different types of contents. I like it to be independent.
(However, I would like to clarify that I'm no pro of payloadcms 🙂 )
@terraxel Yes, I also tend to think it's best to separate it, but as I've seen other including them, and as it's also explained in the doc, I was thinking that maybe there are some benefits to keeping them together. Thanks for the reply !
@sssspray I've built a few websites with PayloadCMS and Nextjs and I tend to keep the repository seperate. I host the payload CMS on one server and Nextjs part on vercel
I've personally chosen to separate the two projects again, as I think that integrating Payload into Nextjs requires a lot more maintenance during version upgrades.
But I use a monorepo to share types
On that note - if you don't mind me asking, despite not being 100% related to the question. Have you upgraded to Payload 2.0? We are running same setup using a monorepo. And whenever we trigger
generate:types
it automatically copies it to our Next app.
"generate:types": "turbo run generate:types && cp apps/cms/src/payload-types.ts apps/web/payload-types.ts"
However, since Payload 2.0 the
generate:types
script also adds a module declaration to the types file, and since my Next.js app doesn't have payload as a dependency, it throws an error now, and requires me to manually go in and remove that part:
declare module 'payload' {
export interface GeneratedTypes {
collections: {
// Collections
}
globals: {
// Globals
}
}
}
If you have faced similar - how do you combat it? Adding payload as a dependency to Next.js? Manually removing it? Adding a quick bin script to execute the removing automatically after generating the types? I am curious. 🤔
I have no problem with type generation
I don't copy the payload-type file but import it from Next
Wouldn't it be easier to use a codegen for requests instead of generating types and sharing them ?
graphql-codegen for graphql api, and nswag for http api for example
Ah see - proper use of monorepo. Clever lad you are.
I tried using graphQL-codegen. I found it a bit - too much? I didn't feel like the hassle was worth the result. You might argue that the type-safety is better, but I still found it to overly complicate my codebase. It didn't feel as elegant. Might have done it wrong, but I didn't fancy it. Full disclaimer - this is a personal opinion.
I don't feel I need an extra layer, a simple fetch with my type as a parameter is more than enough to type my entire project.
