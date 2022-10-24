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Community Help

(Payload Beta) CollectionConfig doesn't accept React.FC anymore?

default discord avatar
evil.dykelast year
10

Hello, while troubleshooting I found [this old article](

https://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field

) that is no longer relevant but shows what I believe should be happening.



For objects of type Field you can specify an admin attribute and then a custom component (see screenshot). Based on the article it looks like React components were previously allowed but now I have trouble finding any documentation on what the alternative type should be. Digging into the code wasn't super helpful to me 😦 any ideas?

  • default discord avatar
    notchrlast year

    RenderSubmissionAsForm is a tsx file?

  • default discord avatar
    evil.dykelast year
    @1049775120559898725

    yes 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    notchrlast year

    Can you post the component here



    Also, to confirm, this is v2 or v3?



    This is the base example for a custom field component



    import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms'

const CustomTextField: React.FC<{ path: string }> = ({ path }) => {
  const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path })


  return <input onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} value={value} />
}
  • default discord avatar
    evil.dykelast year

    This is v3

  • default discord avatar
    notchrlast year

    So this is a client component or server component?

  • default discord avatar
    evil.dykelast year

    Even if I copy + paste that component the same type error appears 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    notchrlast year

    How about



    'use client' 
import React, { useState } from 'react'

export const MyClientComponent: React.FC = () => {
  const [count, setCount] = useState(0)

  return (
    <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>
      Clicked {count} times
    </button>
  )
}
  • default discord avatar
    anders2292last year
    @310897398409068544

    Take a look at the release notes for v3 beta 79. How you include custom components has changed.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v3.0.0-beta.79
  • default discord avatar
    notchrlast year

    Nice find

    @1063099015589273630
  • default discord avatar
    evil.dykelast year

    Thank you both 🙂

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