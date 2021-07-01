How To Swap in Your Own Field Components

Building your own custom fields in Payload is as easy as writing a React component. Any field type can be extended further to make your own custom field, right down to how it works in the admin panel. In this way, you can avoid reinventing everything about a field and only work on adding your custom business logic exactly how you need.

To demonstrate this, we're going to create a simple color picker component for use right in the Payload CMS admin panel. By the end of this guide, we'll have created a modular, reusable custom field that can be dropped into any Payload CMS app with ease.

The component will:

Store its value in the database as a string—just like the built-in text field type

Use a custom validator function for the color format, to enforce consistency on the frontend and backend

Handle sending and receiving data to the Payload API by leveraging Payload's useFieldType hook

Store and retrieve user-specific preferences using Payload's Preferences feature

Render a custom Cell component, showing the selected color in the List view of the admin panel

All the code written for this guide can be seen in the Custom Field Guide repository.