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Community Help

Payload Blog Template? (Posts)

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taun21603 years ago
11

Hi. Is there a repo available that I can grab the back-end for blog posts? I see Payload website has a 'Posts' collection - I assume I can use these files. If a Payload team member sees this - ideally create a 'blog template' repo for easy searchability.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    hey

    @479030528084017165

    this is a good call. We're on it



    @1032341301619871785

    please get this on the radar to build

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    3 years ago

    On my radar 👍

  • default discord avatar
    taun21603 years ago

    Thanks! For practicality, more people using it will probably be deving a portfolio too, so if it can include a portfolio that'll be great. Portfolio Blog Template. Sweet.

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    jamestucker3 years ago

    Would also love to see this

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    paulpopus3 years ago

    Is the blog template in the starter not

    this

    ?



    @479030528084017165

    in the meantime if it helps with your use case, when you run

    npx create-payload-app

    you can choose a blog starter



    it creates Posts, Categories and Tags

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    yestheory3 years ago

    This ^ The files of that template are here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/create-payload-app/tree/master/src/templates/blog/src
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    You can also check out the official website template, which includes pages and categories. You could easily add posts or projects to this to turn it into a blog or portfolio. This repo has a bit more than the blog starter, like SEO, a layout builder and more, so it may be worth looking into:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website

    If anything we should extend this template to include a blog by default, and write some language into the README describing how to leverage this same template for all three use cases

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    jamestucker3 years ago

    The front end for the template-website does not currently exist;

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs

    Would be awesome to see this especially, just to see how it is properly done

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Ah yea that is still in the works, also mentioned here

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1105504795504160770

    but should be able to escalate that work based on high demand

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    jamestucker3 years ago

    Awesome bro! A big part of the appeal of using payloadcms is not only the framework itself, but to learn how the professionals build and organize their code, it's great to see. Take care

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    nball3 years ago

    1,000% agree. I am muddling my way through, but seeing how it's done correctly can really amplify learning. I'm happy to document my learnings but doubt they're worth following as an example. 😂

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