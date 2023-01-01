Payload Blog Template? (Posts)

Hi. Is there a repo available that I can grab the back-end for blog posts? I see Payload website has a 'Posts' collection - I assume I can use these files. If a Payload team member sees this - ideally create a 'blog template' repo for easy searchability.
hey @taun2160 this is a good call. We're on it
@patrikkozak please get this on the radar to build
On my radar 👍
Thanks! For practicality, more people using it will probably be deving a portfolio too, so if it can include a portfolio that'll be great. Portfolio Blog Template. Sweet.
Would also love to see this
Is the blog template in the starter notthis
?
@taun2160 in the meantime if it helps with your use case, when you run
npx create-payload-app
you can choose a blog starter
it creates Posts, Categories and Tags
This ^ The files of that template are here:https://github.com/payloadcms/create-payload-app/tree/master/src/templates/blog/src
You can also check out the official website template, which includes pages and categories. You could easily add posts or projects to this to turn it into a blog or portfolio. This repo has a bit more than the blog starter, like SEO, a layout builder and more, so it may be worth looking into:https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website
If anything we should extend this template to include a blog by default, and write some language into the README describing how to leverage this same template for all three use cases
The front end for the template-website does not currently exist;https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs
Would be awesome to see this especially, just to see how it is properly done
Ah yea that is still in the works, also mentioned herehttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1105504795504160770
but should be able to escalate that work based on high demand
Awesome bro! A big part of the appeal of using payloadcms is not only the framework itself, but to learn how the professionals build and organize their code, it's great to see. Take care
1,000% agree. I am muddling my way through, but seeing how it's done correctly can really amplify learning. I'm happy to document my learnings but doubt they're worth following as an example. 😂
