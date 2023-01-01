Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload CLI Cannot find module

broccoli_schorsch
last week
6

I just updated to Payload 2 and get an error when I'm trying to use the payload cli (ex:

npm run payload migrate:create --file @payloadcms/db-mongodb/versions-v1-v2

or

npm run payload generate:types

Compiler doesn't find index.js files anymore. Any ideas?



Here is the output i get:


PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=./payload.config.ts payload migrate:create @payloadcms/db-mongodb/versions-v1-v2

node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:995
  const err = new Error(message);
              ^

Error: Cannot find module '../fields/FieldRichText/index.js'
Require stack:
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/packages/website/payload/blocks/BlockRichText.ts
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/packages/website/payload/collections/CollectionNews.ts
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/packages/website/payload.config.ts
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/node_modules/payload/dist/config/load.js
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/generateGraphQLSchema.js
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/index.js
- /workspaces/payload-cms-template/node_modules/payload/bin.js
    at Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:995:15)
    at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:841:27)
    at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1061:19)
    at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:103:18)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/workspaces/payload-cms-template/packages/website/payload/blocks/BlockRichText.ts:12:61)
    at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1159:14)
    at Module._compile (/workspaces/payload-cms-template/node_modules/pirates/lib/index.js:117:24)
    at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1213:10)
    at Object.newLoader [as .ts] (/workspaces/payload-cms-template/node_modules/pirates/lib/index.js:121:7)
    at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1037:32) {
  code: 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND',
  ...
}

Node.js v18.12.1
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week
    PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=./payload.config.ts payload migrate:create @payloadcms/db-mongodb/versions-v1-v2

    This is missing

    --file

    does adding that back make a difference?

    broccoli_schorsch
    last week

    Oh this was a copy-paste mistake.. i also get the error if i try to generate the types (

    npm run payload generate:types

    ). Does the payload CLI use the default tsconfig.json in the folder? We have to separate tsconfig files, one for next.js and one for payload

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    The default unless specified otherwise.

    broccoli_schorsch
    last week

    how can i specify another config?

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    tsc can accept a

    --project

    switch, change that in your npm script

    broccoli_schorsch
    last week

    Alight, thanks a lot for your help


    I'll give it a try next week



    The problem wasn't directly related to the payload upgrade. It was caused by a second version of

    @swc/core

    (

    1.3.82

    ) being installed by another dependency.

