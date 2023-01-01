DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload cloud build failing but the logs disappear

default discord avatar
sassycoder
2 months ago
11

Hi all! As per the subject line, my payload cloud redeploy keeps failing but the build logs disappear before I can see why.



Could someone with access to the logs look into it for me? Let me know what other info you may need!



Looks like it fails at this line, then the log disappears:

/.app_platform/build.sh: line 29: 254 Terminated sudo -u apps "${build_env_vars[@]}" /.app_platform/build-apps.sh

This isn't one of my processes 😅

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hey Eli! Sorry for the delay here, I'll take a look at it for you - could you give me your project name?

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    2 months ago

    Hi Jess! installmint-cms



    @jesschow I just triggered a new deploy



    Same issue but wanted to let you know 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    I just redeployed the project and it appears to have worked! Did you change something? Otherwise I'm not sure why it worked for me but the good news is it did deploy successfully

    https://installmint-installmint-cms.payloadcms.app/admin/login
  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    2 months ago

    Awesome! I changed nothing but the branch, which was still the same code



    The fates were smiling upon us that day perhaps? Haha thank you so much!

  • default discord avatar
    elfitz_5858
    2 months ago

    Hi!



    FYI, I had the exact same issue. Tried redeploying a few times, without success.



    Deleted the project and recreated it, using the exact same repo & code (not really a solution), and it’s now successfully deployed.

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    2 months ago

    @jesschow This is happening again. All I've done is switch the branches from where to deploy from.



    @elfitz_5858 Thank you for the insight!



    It pulled through after a few redeploys. Might be worth looking into for the team tho!

