Payload cloud build failing but the logs disappear

Hi all! As per the subject line, my payload cloud redeploy keeps failing but the build logs disappear before I can see why.

Could someone with access to the logs look into it for me? Let me know what other info you may need!

Looks like it fails at this line, then the log disappears:

/.app_platform/build.sh: line 29: 254 Terminated sudo -u apps "${build_env_vars[@]}" /.app_platform/build-apps.sh

This isn't one of my processes 😅