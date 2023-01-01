DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Payload Cloud build settings will not persist selected branch to deploy

default discord avatar
Nball
3 months ago
30

First off, I have to say Payload is amazing and the community even more so. I am blown away on the daily.



My repo has 3 branches. I can successfully deploy

main

and

dev

, but the third branch

preview-test

reverts to dev when after updating.



The select field displays the correct select item but reverts to dev when navigating to the overview and back to settings and on page refresh.



I suppose I could just use dev but this seems like strange behavior.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago
    but the third branch preview-test reverts to dev when after updating

    Can you expand upon this? You're saying that on your project's settings page, you change the branch to preview-test, but it

    switches back to dev

    automatically?

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    @denolfe yes, that's correct.



    As if it really doesn't like that third branch.



    It might be more accurate to say that it doesn't switch back before my eyes, but it never accepts the third select option. It will display the selection, but it does not persist.



    @denolfe something strange is going on. I nuked the branches, then recreated dev. Cloud refuses to see the updated commit to dev. I am creating a new project.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    If you're able to, I'd love to chat on Monday and walk through what you're seeing.



    I can see in the logs that we were triggering deploys based upon the preview-test branch. If we can get it back to that state, I can troubleshoot what may have been going on.

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    @denolfe You guys are amazing. I already nuked those branches and my account. Running fast and dirty over here. I will try to recreate the issue by Monday.



    @denolfe I am still seeing the issue of selecting branch to deploy with a totally fresh account and project.





    Then navigate to somewhere else, say environment variables…



    Upon return to settings, I see the branch to deploy has reverted.





    Would this be a limitation of the account type, standard vs pro?



    Although the logs show the branch selected…





    Could be a display bug only?

    image.png
    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Taking a look now



    From your description, it sounds like a UI bug.



    Let me see if I can recreate



    This was after a successful initial deploy, correct?



    It looks like the branch select field is defaulting

    to the first

    item in the list



    That sounds like the issue you're seeing.



    I will log this as a bug, and we'll get it fixed.

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    Aha, so I am not crazy. Thank goodness.



    @denolfe something else may be going on… I have a successful deploy (of main) however the changes made to main are not reflected in the deployment. For example, the new deployment should be the payload example "next preview" with pages. The live main deployment still shows the original blank template from project creation.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Do the latest deploy logs reference the proper branch?

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    @denolfe they did, but now the logs are not displaying in the overview at all. Odd. Triggering redeployment.



    Yes, the build logs are showing the correct commit, after some delay earlier. Need to test with a new branch to see if that is also working. BRB



    Ok, yes, the correct branch and commit are now deploying as expected. Thank you again!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.