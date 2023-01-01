Payload Cloud build settings will not persist selected branch to deploy

First off, I have to say Payload is amazing and the community even more so. I am blown away on the daily.

My repo has 3 branches. I can successfully deploy

and

, but the third branch

reverts to dev when after updating.

The select field displays the correct select item but reverts to dev when navigating to the overview and back to settings and on page refresh.

I suppose I could just use dev but this seems like strange behavior.