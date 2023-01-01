Payload Cloud Build Stuck

Hey everyone. Hope you had a great Halloween yesterday!

For my payload cloud project diva-score-api, I am trying to push from the branch

feat/users

found here:

However, Payload cloud starts on "Waiting for build logs..." then hangs there.

Some notes:

- The setting for

Branch to Deploy

is set properly to

feat/users

.

- I am adding a lot of new stuff so I waited about an hour to see if it would push before posting

- I switched it back to push from

main

and ran into the same problem

-

yarn build

is working fine locally

- I am using Payload

2.0.14

on

feat/users

and

2.0.0

on

main

- Unrelated, I'm super excited to be putting my second app on Payload Cloud!

Thanks in advance for any help!

I noticed in my other build that I had PAYLOAD_SECRET in my payload cloud variables so I added it to this one and it seems to be working now.

I had assumed it was automatically populated since it's located under the environment variables, so I humbly recommend making a note on the env variables page that it needs to be added manually.