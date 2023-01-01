Payload Cloud Build Stuck

Hey everyone. Hope you had a great Halloween yesterday!
For my payload cloud project diva-score-api, I am trying to push from the branch
feat/users
found here:https://github.com/elilemons/diva-score-api/tree/feat/users
However, Payload cloud starts on "Waiting for build logs..." then hangs there.
Some notes:
- The setting for
Branch to Deploy
is set properly to
feat/users
.
- I am adding a lot of new stuff so I waited about an hour to see if it would push before posting
- I switched it back to push from
main
and ran into the same problem
-
yarn build
is working fine locally
- I am using Payload
2.0.14
on
feat/users
and
2.0.0
on
main
- Unrelated, I'm super excited to be putting my second app on Payload Cloud!
Thanks in advance for any help!
I noticed in my other build that I had PAYLOAD_SECRET in my payload cloud variables so I added it to this one and it seems to be working now.
I had assumed it was automatically populated since it's located under the environment variables, so I humbly recommend making a note on the env variables page that it needs to be added manually.
The secret actually is automatically added, so I find it interesting that it wasn't. There were some outages at Cloudflare and DigitalOcean today, so it may be possible that played into it. Glad you were able to figure it out.
