Payload Cloud Custom Domain Not Working

I'm enjoying using Payload CMS and Cloud so far! A lot to learn, but very powerful and promising platform!

I tried adding a custom domain for my backend with a subdomain 'backend' on a CNAME, as recommended by the platform. I've checked propagation and it looks good there, but for some reason, when I navigate with the custom domain, I get a loader that never goes away. The Payload Cloud-generated URL works just fine.

Maybe there's a admin security that I'm missing?

Thanks in advance

any insight on this?