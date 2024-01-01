Payload Cloud deployment not working

Not sure what's happening, but if I trigger a new deployment (either via Git or manually in the UI) it appears to build correctly, then switches to the Deploy Logs tab where it shows this message for a couple of minutes before switching back to the Build Logs tab where it just stays on "Waiting for build logs..."

If I reload it shows the old version in the deployment details (although with the timestamp from the failed deployment...), and the Deploy Logs tab is showing the logs from 4 days ago.

Project ID: 65669efc9a9bc063c63d1de8