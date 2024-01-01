Payload Cloud deployment not working

Not sure what's happening, but if I trigger a new deployment (either via Git or manually in the UI) it appears to build correctly, then switches to the Deploy Logs tab where it shows this message for a couple of minutes before switching back to the Build Logs tab where it just stays on "Waiting for build logs..."
If I reload it shows the old version in the deployment details (although with the timestamp from the failed deployment...), and the Deploy Logs tab is showing the logs from 4 days ago.
Project ID: 65669efc9a9bc063c63d1de8
hey @Lindsay we're looking into this now for you
Awesome, thanks!
Hey @Lindsay, it looks like your app has been failing to boot up and stay healthy ever since a deployment on 1/10
I see the app boots up successfully but is failing the health check that is performed against port 3000. Is it possible something changed in your app regarding that? It currently appears confusing in your dashboard because it is rolling back to the last healthy version of the app.
Some other info that may help you:
- Last successful commit that booted up and became healthy:
3478097
- Commit that was the firstunhealthy
push:
4cac0c9
Thanks @denolfe - it looks like that commit added around 6000 lines to payload-types, will revert that change & see how it goes
@denolfe that seems to have done the trick: culprit was a Select field with over 3000 options - was working fine on a different collection, so I'm guessing adding another pushed it over the edge in memory usage or something
