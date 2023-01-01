Hey there 👋 I created a payload cloud account for testing purpose. The payload instance says on the dashboard that it would automatically redeploy the changes once pushed to my git repo. I did that >1h ago but I don't see any changes. Is there anything else I can / should do to get my changes applied? Thanks in advance for your help!

I can open the project, trigger a redeploy and can see the build logs. This will help me to debug and solve the issue.