payload cloud environments

default discord avatar
damnstaychill
4 months ago
14

Going through setup now for a project. Is there a place to configure stage / production environments? Or is that not supported yet

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    this will be deployed next up



    right now, it's just one environment, but the backend plumbing is all set up to launch more and all of that will be coming soon

  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill
    4 months ago

    Awesome, that works for us.

  • default discord avatar
    mattddean
    4 months ago

    Hey James, congrats on the launch! Exciting stuff! Which plans will support multiple environments?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @mattddean This option will be only be for pro / enterprise

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    @jmikrut @denolfe would it be safe to say multiple environments will be supported when the beta period ends? I ask because I just sold a client on migrating away from WordPress, thank gawd. They're accustomed to reviewing changes on staging before going live. If not, I suppose I could just run 2x pro instances until it's ready.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @Nball , that is our goal, and it's great to know that that particular feature is important to you. We can attempt to hit that date.



    Is the way Wordpress implements environments the best way to implement this in your mind? I'm curious if you've had the opportunity to try any other products/services that implement this well? Contentful, Sanity, etc.

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    @denolfe I'm certainly no architect! The pattern of dev/stage/prod is sort of baked in with the business folks. That said I've only played with Sanity a bit before discovering Payload. NICELY DONE!!! are you suggesting possibly using preview functionality rather than staging? If so, I'm very interested.



    In fact, one of my to do's today is to test the preview example.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    For this use case, I think using the "drafts" functionality is an option. The preview example is a good place to start in addition to that.

  • default discord avatar
    Nball
    3 months ago

    Please forgive my ignorance on the subject, but in the case of visual and structural changes to pages or branches of pages, that is outside the scope of drafts, correct?



    Where the changes are occurring on both the back and front ends.



    Which then begs the question: are drafts on the backend, and staging is the front end? That probably makes the most sense.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    If I understand you correctly, yes, correct. Essentially, you can create a

    draft version

    of a post, edit it how you want, then

    publish

    that version when ready. The front-end web would always look at the published version (the default api route - drafts can be accessed by adding

    ?drafts=true

    )

