payload cloud environments

Going through setup now for a project. Is there a place to configure stage / production environments? Or is that not supported yet
this will be deployed next up
right now, it's just one environment, but the backend plumbing is all set up to launch more and all of that will be coming soon
Awesome, that works for us.
Hey James, congrats on the launch! Exciting stuff! Which plans will support multiple environments?
@mattddean This option will be only be for pro / enterprise
@jmikrut @denolfe would it be safe to say multiple environments will be supported when the beta period ends? I ask because I just sold a client on migrating away from WordPress, thank gawd. They're accustomed to reviewing changes on staging before going live. If not, I suppose I could just run 2x pro instances until it's ready.
Hey @Nball , that is our goal, and it's great to know that that particular feature is important to you. We can attempt to hit that date.
Is the way Wordpress implements environments the best way to implement this in your mind? I'm curious if you've had the opportunity to try any other products/services that implement this well? Contentful, Sanity, etc.
@denolfe I'm certainly no architect! The pattern of dev/stage/prod is sort of baked in with the business folks. That said I've only played with Sanity a bit before discovering Payload. NICELY DONE!!! are you suggesting possibly using preview functionality rather than staging? If so, I'm very interested.
In fact, one of my to do's today is to test the preview example.
For this use case, I think using the "drafts" functionality is an option. The preview example is a good place to start in addition to that.
Please forgive my ignorance on the subject, but in the case of visual and structural changes to pages or branches of pages, that is outside the scope of drafts, correct?
Where the changes are occurring on both the back and front ends.
Which then begs the question: are drafts on the backend, and staging is the front end? That probably makes the most sense.
If I understand you correctly, yes, correct. Essentially, you can create adraft version
of a post, edit it how you want, thenpublish
that version when ready. The front-end web would always look at the published version (the default api route - drafts can be accessed by adding
?drafts=true
)
