Payload Cloud: No DNS Record generated for Custom Domain

Hi - I am hosting a NextJS/Payload web app on Payload Cloud, based off of the

custom-server

template.

I am finally ready to connect my web app to a custom domain. I am following the directions at

:

With Payload Cloud, you can add custom domain names to your project. To do so, first go to the Domains page of the Settings tab of your project. Here you can see your default domain. To add a new domain, type in the domain name you wish to use. Once you click save, a DNS record will be generated for your domain name to point to your live project. Add this record into your DNS provider’s records, and once the records are resolving properly (this can take 1hr to 48hrs in some cases), your domain will now to point to your live project.

After adding my domain name, Payload Cloud does not appear to generate a DNS record - at least not in the first hour or so after clicking it. I just get an empty table (see picture)

I understand that the process for

resolving

the record can take up to 48 hours, but the documentation does not seem to suggest that

generating

the record should entail a significant wait. Please let me know if I am incorrect with this assumption.

If not, this appears to be some sort of bug - could someone from the Payload team please assist?

My project ID is 655f94cc483c37221dcc066d