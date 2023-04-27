I'm trying to setup the cloud-storage plugin with the GCS adapter in my Payload Cloud project.
It seems like the only way for me to pass my GCS credentials to payload is by using the
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_
prefix for my variables.
Isn't this bad though given that my credentials contain a private key and all? 🤔
Is there any other way to do it?
Have you seen the code in the
dev
folder of the repo here?https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/dev/src/payload.config.ts#L47-L53
The
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_
prefix is only for environment variables you want to show up in the frontend, which, like you said, is not what you want.
My apologies, I'm not super familiar with GCS and to make things even harder I have to ask colleagues with the proper access to generate keys and accounts and all when it comes to GC stuff, so that makes troubleshooting a bit tricky... All that to say, thank you for bearing with me. 😅
I was currently trying to use the
options.crendentials
like so:
options: {
credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS)
}
passing it the stringified json key from my GCS service account, which look like this:
{
"type": "service_account",
"project_id": "xxxxxx",
"private_key_id": "xxxxx",
"private_key": "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----xxxxxx",
"client_id": "xxxxxx",
"auth_uri": "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth",
"token_uri": "https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token",
"auth_provider_x509_cert_url": "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v1/certs",
"client_x509_cert_url": "https://www.googleapis.com/robot/v1/metadata/x509/xxxxxx"
}
but looking at the snippet you just shared, it doesn't look like this is how you're supposed to do it?
I'm a bit confused though because the plugin's readme example doesn't mention the
apiEndpoint
or
projectId
options that are being used in there. Did I miss something in the docs about that? Is that enough for authentication? 🤔
I think because our dev example works against a docker-compatible GCS implementation, there may be more things you'll need to pass.
If you open up that configuration body, it should give you some help
That being said, I don't see why what you're trying wouldn't work.
Thanks Elliot, I'll keep digging, see if I can figure it out.
Should it be working without the
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_
prefix? Because right now when I try it, I get an error saying that
process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS
is
undefined
. 🤔
Yes, it should
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_
only needed if you need the env var in the admin bundle
Doesn't it need to be in the admin bundle in order for Payload to be able to use the gcs adapter in the cloud-storage plugin? 🤔
Sorry if I'm being dumb, I feel like I'm missing a major piece of the puzzle here. 😅
Are you calling dotenv in this file?
I... don'tthink
so? 🤔
It's literally just the blank Payload template to which I've added a Media collection and the cloudStorage plugin:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import { payloadCloud } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud';
import { gcsAdapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/gcs';
import { cloudStorage } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage';
import Media from './collections/Media';
const adapter = gcsAdapter({
options: {
credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS)
},
bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET,
});
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Users,
Media,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
plugins: [
payloadCloud(),
cloudStorage({
collections: {
'media': {
adapter: adapter,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
prefix: 'media',
},
},
}),
]
});
Uh, so it seem to be as simple as just checking whether the env var exists?
const adapter = gcsAdapter({
options: {
credentials: process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS ? JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS) : null
},
bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET,
});
Which I guess kinda makes sense, it still runs on the server where the var exists, but prevent it from crashing in the client where it doesn't? 🤷♂️
I wonder if we should update the examples in the plugin's readme? 🤔
Sure, we can do that. Did you get yours working?
I did thank you! With the code just above, just by making sure to check if the env var exists before using it after realizing that the same code is ran both on the server and on the client. 🤗
