DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Payload Cloud + plugin-cloud-storage - How to use env vars without exposing them publicly?

default discord avatar
Tinouti
3 months ago
16

I'm trying to setup the cloud-storage plugin with the GCS adapter in my Payload Cloud project.



It seems like the only way for me to pass my GCS credentials to payload is by using the

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

prefix for my variables.


Isn't this bad though given that my credentials contain a private key and all? 🤔



Is there any other way to do it?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Have you seen the code in the

    dev

    folder of the repo here?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/dev/src/payload.config.ts#L47-L53

    The

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

    prefix is only for environment variables you want to show up in the frontend, which, like you said, is not what you want.

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    My apologies, I'm not super familiar with GCS and to make things even harder I have to ask colleagues with the proper access to generate keys and accounts and all when it comes to GC stuff, so that makes troubleshooting a bit tricky... All that to say, thank you for bearing with me. 😅



    I was currently trying to use the

    options.crendentials

    like so:


    options: {
  credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS)
}

    passing it the stringified json key from my GCS service account, which look like this:


    {
  "type": "service_account",
  "project_id": "xxxxxx",
  "private_key_id": "xxxxx",
  "private_key": "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----xxxxxx",
  "client_id": "xxxxxx",
  "auth_uri": "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth",
  "token_uri": "https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token",
  "auth_provider_x509_cert_url": "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v1/certs",
  "client_x509_cert_url": "https://www.googleapis.com/robot/v1/metadata/x509/xxxxxx"
}

    but looking at the snippet you just shared, it doesn't look like this is how you're supposed to do it?



    I'm a bit confused though because the plugin's readme example doesn't mention the

    apiEndpoint

    or

    projectId

    options that are being used in there. Did I miss something in the docs about that? Is that enough for authentication? 🤔

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I think because our dev example works against a docker-compatible GCS implementation, there may be more things you'll need to pass.



    If you open up that configuration body, it should give you some help



    That being said, I don't see why what you're trying wouldn't work.

    CleanShot_2023-04-27_at_09.32.44.png
  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    Thanks Elliot, I'll keep digging, see if I can figure it out.



    Should it be working without the

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

    prefix? Because right now when I try it, I get an error saying that

    process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS

    is

    undefined

    . 🤔

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Yes, it should



    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

    only needed if you need the env var in the admin bundle

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    Doesn't it need to be in the admin bundle in order for Payload to be able to use the gcs adapter in the cloud-storage plugin? 🤔


    Sorry if I'm being dumb, I feel like I'm missing a major piece of the puzzle here. 😅

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Are you calling dotenv in this file?

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    I... don't

    think

    so? 🤔


    It's literally just the blank Payload template to which I've added a Media collection and the cloudStorage plugin:


    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import { payloadCloud } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud';
import { gcsAdapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/gcs';
import { cloudStorage } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage';
import Media from './collections/Media';

const adapter = gcsAdapter({
  options: {
    credentials: JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS)
  },
  bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET,
});

export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
    Users,
    Media,
  ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  plugins: [
    payloadCloud(),
    cloudStorage({
      collections: {
        'media': {
          adapter: adapter,
          disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
          prefix: 'media',
        },
      },
    }),
  ]
});


    Uh, so it seem to be as simple as just checking whether the env var exists?



    const adapter = gcsAdapter({
  options: {
    credentials: process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS ? JSON.parse(process.env.GCS_CREDENTIALS) : null
  },
  bucket: process.env.GCS_BUCKET,
});


    Which I guess kinda makes sense, it still runs on the server where the var exists, but prevent it from crashing in the client where it doesn't? 🤷‍♂️



    I wonder if we should update the examples in the plugin's readme? 🤔

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Sure, we can do that. Did you get yours working?

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    I did thank you! With the code just above, just by making sure to check if the env var exists before using it after realizing that the same code is ran both on the server and on the client. 🤗

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.