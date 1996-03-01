Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
payload cloud plugin error on building with payload cloud

default discord avatar
sephi_cs
4 days ago

Hi !



When adding payload cloud plugin to my config,


payloadcloud cannot build properly with the following error :



export default buildConfig({
  plugins: [payloadCloud()],
  admin: {
    bundler: webpackBundler(),
  },
  serverURL: "https://backend.moncompagnonderoute.fr",
  editor: slateEditor({}),
  localization: {
    locales: ["fr"],
    defaultLocale: "fr",
  },
  collections: [Users, Structures, Media],
  db: mongooseAdapter({
    url: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
  }),
});


{
  "name": "name",
  "description": "Payload project",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "main": "dist/server.js",
  "license": "MIT",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon",
    "build:payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build",
    "build:server": "tsc",
    "build": "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server",
    "serve": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js",
    "copyfiles": "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/",
    "generate:types": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types",
    "generate:graphQLSchema": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack": "^1.0.5",
    "@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "^1.0.3",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud": "^2.2.6",
    "@payloadcms/richtext-slate": "^1.1.0",
    "@swc/core": "^1.3.96",
    "dotenv": "^8.2.0",
    "express": "^4.17.1",
    "payload": "^2.1.1",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@types/express": "^4.17.9",
    "copyfiles": "^2.4.0",
    "cross-env": "^7.0.3",
    "nodemon": "^2.0.6",
    "ts-node": "^9.1.1",
    "typescript": "^4.8.4"
  }
}


I cannot find a way to make it works...



So I have 404 when retrieving my media from my external frontend



To give more context, this is to use File storage.



More info so far :


- Even when I delete the content of plugins and import from the config, I still have the error when the depedence is present in the package.json





The error comes from the lib copyfiles afaik



I replaced copyfiles with cpx and now it works fine.



/solve

