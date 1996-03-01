payload cloud plugin error on building with payload cloud

Hi !
When adding payload cloud plugin to my config,
payloadcloud cannot build properly with the following error :
export default buildConfig({
plugins: [payloadCloud()],
admin: {
bundler: webpackBundler(),
},
serverURL: "https://backend.moncompagnonderoute.fr",
editor: slateEditor({}),
localization: {
locales: ["fr"],
defaultLocale: "fr",
},
collections: [Users, Structures, Media],
db: mongooseAdapter({
url: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
}),
});
{
"name": "name",
"description": "Payload project",
"version": "1.0.0",
"main": "dist/server.js",
"license": "MIT",
"scripts": {
"dev": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon",
"build:payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build",
"build:server": "tsc",
"build": "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server",
"serve": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js",
"copyfiles": "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/",
"generate:types": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types",
"generate:graphQLSchema": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema"
},
"dependencies": {
"@payloadcms/bundler-webpack": "^1.0.5",
"@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "^1.0.3",
"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud": "^2.2.6",
"@payloadcms/richtext-slate": "^1.1.0",
"@swc/core": "^1.3.96",
"dotenv": "^8.2.0",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"payload": "^2.1.1",
"react": "^18.2.0",
"react-dom": "^18.2.0"
},
"devDependencies": {
"@types/express": "^4.17.9",
"copyfiles": "^2.4.0",
"cross-env": "^7.0.3",
"nodemon": "^2.0.6",
"ts-node": "^9.1.1",
"typescript": "^4.8.4"
}
}
I cannot find a way to make it works...
So I have 404 when retrieving my media from my external frontend
To give more context, this is to use File storage.
More info so far :
- Even when I delete the content of plugins and import from the config, I still have the error when the depedence is present in the package.json
The error comes from the lib copyfiles afaik
I replaced copyfiles with cpx and now it works fine.
/solve
