payload cloud plugin error on building with payload cloud

Hi !

When adding payload cloud plugin to my config,

payloadcloud cannot build properly with the following error :

export default buildConfig ({ plugins : [ payloadCloud ()], admin : { bundler : webpackBundler (), }, serverURL : "https://backend.moncompagnonderoute.fr" , editor : slateEditor ({}), localization : { locales : [ "fr" ], defaultLocale : "fr" , }, collections : [ Users , Structures , Media ], db : mongooseAdapter ({ url : process. env . MONGODB_URI , }), });

{ "name" : "name" , "description" : "Payload project" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "main" : "dist/server.js" , "license" : "MIT" , "scripts" : { "dev" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon" , "build:payload" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build" , "build:server" : "tsc" , "build" : "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server" , "serve" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js" , "copyfiles" : "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/" , "generate:types" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types" , "generate:graphQLSchema" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema" } , "dependencies" : { "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack" : "^1.0.5" , "@payloadcms/db-mongodb" : "^1.0.3" , "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud" : "^2.2.6" , "@payloadcms/richtext-slate" : "^1.1.0" , "@swc/core" : "^1.3.96" , "dotenv" : "^8.2.0" , "express" : "^4.17.1" , "payload" : "^2.1.1" , "react" : "^18.2.0" , "react-dom" : "^18.2.0" } , "devDependencies" : { "@types/express" : "^4.17.9" , "copyfiles" : "^2.4.0" , "cross-env" : "^7.0.3" , "nodemon" : "^2.0.6" , "ts-node" : "^9.1.1" , "typescript" : "^4.8.4" } }

I cannot find a way to make it works...

So I have 404 when retrieving my media from my external frontend

To give more context, this is to use File storage.

More info so far :

- Even when I delete the content of plugins and import from the config, I still have the error when the depedence is present in the package.json

The error comes from the lib copyfiles afaik

I replaced copyfiles with cpx and now it works fine.

/solve