Payload Cloud project build "canceled"

works fine locally but the build is cancelled whenever I try to deploy (by committing to main or clicking the trigger redeploy button on the frontend). The build logs seem to be failing early-on but it's hard to tell because they disappear as soon as it fails. Thanks for the help!
If there was a way to persist the logs or view log history might be a little easier to debug where it’s going wrong
Roping @denolfe in here
Hey @jm.sv , we're looking into a solution here. Our backing provider (Digital Ocean) sometimes cancels a current deploy and does "maintenance" deploysafterwards
When this sequence of events happen, DO redeploys the same commit in a new deployment. We're implementing some webhooks to get notified about these deploys in order to represent this properly.
A full page of deploy history is in the works by @tylandavis . That work will likely incorporate the fix here.
@jm.sv This happens on every deploy you said?
@denolfe it was happening each time over the course of about an hour or two. I’ll try it again tomorrow and lyk
This was my first time trying to deploy the project after the initial setup so I have a hunch it’s something in my setup but it’s odd it builds okay locally
I see your attempted deploys. I'd be curious if you get the same behavior if you pressed the trigger redeploy button.
Let me know if you see the same behavior. This likely has nothing to do with your project's code.
@denolfe I was trying both the commits and the trigger redeploy button with the same result
(I think). I’ll try again and lyk
@denolfe it's working today! I tested with bothTrigger Redeploy
and a git commit. The very first build and deploy took like 4 min 30 seconds but the subsequent seem a bit faster in the 1:00 — 2:30 range
That's great, thank you for following up 👍
