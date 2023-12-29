DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Cloud project build "canceled"

default discord avatar
jm.sv
last month
11
yarn build

works fine locally but the build is cancelled whenever I try to deploy (by committing to main or clicking the trigger redeploy button on the frontend). The build logs seem to be failing early-on but it's hard to tell because they disappear as soon as it fails. Thanks for the help!



If there was a way to persist the logs or view log history might be a little easier to debug where it’s going wrong

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Roping @denolfe in here

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Hey @jm.sv , we're looking into a solution here. Our backing provider (Digital Ocean) sometimes cancels a current deploy and does "maintenance" deploys

    afterwards

    .



    When this sequence of events happen, DO redeploys the same commit in a new deployment. We're implementing some webhooks to get notified about these deploys in order to represent this properly.



    If there was a way to persist the logs or view log history might be a little easier to debug where it’s going wrong

    A full page of deploy history is in the works by @tylandavis . That work will likely incorporate the fix here.



    @jm.sv This happens on every deploy you said?

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    4 weeks ago

    @denolfe it was happening each time over the course of about an hour or two. I’ll try it again tomorrow and lyk



    This was my first time trying to deploy the project after the initial setup so I have a hunch it’s something in my setup but it’s odd it builds okay locally

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    I see your attempted deploys. I'd be curious if you get the same behavior if you pressed the trigger redeploy button.



    Let me know if you see the same behavior. This likely has nothing to do with your project's code.

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    4 weeks ago

    @denolfe I was trying both the commits and the trigger redeploy button with the same result



    (I think). I’ll try again and lyk



    @denolfe it's working today! I tested with both

    Trigger Redeploy

    and a git commit. The very first build and deploy took like 4 min 30 seconds but the subsequent seem a bit faster in the 1:00 — 2:30 range

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    That's great, thank you for following up 👍

