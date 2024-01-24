Payload cloud storage access denied error 403

Hello i am trying to add cloud storage to my payload ecommerce project but after i put all of the environment variables including payload secret and password among others in my .env file i am still getting a access denied 403 error please help let me know if you require more information or screen shots
[16:08:50] ERROR (payload): Error getting file from cloud storage
err: {
"type": "S3ServiceException",
"message": "Access Denied",
"stack":
AccessDenied: Access Denied
at throwDefaultError (/Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/smithy-client/dist-cjs/default-error-handler.js:8:22)
at /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/smithy-client/dist-cjs/default-error-handler.js:18:39
at de_GetObjectCommandError (/Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/client-s3/dist-cjs/protocols/Aws_restXml.js:4412:20)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/middleware-serde/dist-cjs/deserializerMiddleware.js:7:24
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-signing/dist-cjs/awsAuthMiddleware.js:30:20
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/middleware-retry/dist-cjs/retryMiddleware.js:31:46
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-flexible-checksums/dist-cjs/flexibleChecksumsMiddleware.js:63:20
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-sdk-s3/dist-cjs/region-redirect-endpoint-middleware.js:14:24
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-sdk-s3/dist-cjs/region-redirect-middleware.js:9:20
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-logger/dist-cjs/loggerMiddleware.js:7:26
at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud/src/staticHandler.ts:41:22
"name": "AccessDenied",
"$fault": "client",
"$metadata": {
"httpStatusCode": 403,
"requestId": "67YMQ8BZDFMCF0CR",
"extendedRequestId": "azCYn/8gDWMUo2jHNdpX5vZ/MWO/XaKxjrm2xS48PY3uptMb2VtB/PhoCj3JUlMb10tyZ2TRpaQ=",
"attempts": 1,
"totalRetryDelay": 0
},
"Code": "AccessDenied",
"RequestId": "67YMQ8BZDFMCF0CR",
"HostId": "azCYn/8gDWMUo2jHNdpX5vZ/MWO/XaKxjrm2xS48PY3uptMb2VtB/PhoCj3JUlMb10tyZ2TRpaQ="
}
thats the error in the terminal
@ncaminata hey i am at the end of the javascript mastery e-commerce store that i saw you posted in the #useful-shares and i am having trouble with payload cloud storage like when i am trying to deploy the project
i checked all of my environment variables and made sure they were all correct but i am still getting an access denied error
Hey @seth123 Nate is our humble marketing guy, but I can try to chime in here.
Oh my bad
no worries!
yes i got a message from elliot when i emailed on the payload website
i can give you the project id
Did you go through the readme in detail?
yes i did
the project id is 65abdccd9cd1b4cda483ee66
@Sean
do i need to upload my files to github the last commit i did was just setting up the ecommerce payload cms
im just asking to make sure i dont mess anything up
so you have not pushed your changes since adding in the cloud storage plugin?
yeah i have a 150 commits i have not commited
ill push my changes
i pushed my changes
im still getting the same error unfortunately in my terminal when i npm run dev
@Sean let me know what other information you need me to provide
Hey @denolfe i got your email and sean was helping me but he probably had to go do something im just having trouble with cloud storage and i already pushed my changes to github i just need to deploy this project then im done
im just a little confused on what adapter i should use as well
Let me clarify a bit, to fully utilize Payload Cloud's storage, your project should be using
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud
(not to be confused with
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage. This is for using cloud storage outside of Payload Cloud)
.
When the
payloadCloud()
function is passed inside your
payload.config.ts
, it will automatically configure any project that performs uploads to use Payload Cloud's storage. However, this is only configured when deployed within Payload Cloud. It will not function locally, your project will revert to local disk storage during development.
ok i checked my package.json file as well as my payload.config.ts file and i am using@payloadcms/plugin-cloud
how do u deploy within payload cloud? or am i already doing that since i uploaded my latest commit to payload
a marketing guy that is humble. lol.
Pushing to the repository on the main branch will automatically deploy the latest commit.
You can see the last deployed commit from the project dashboard
Ok I got that but I’m using the correct payload plugin so I don’t know why it’s not working still I checked my environment variables and everything is good on that end
I’m sorry I know this is a pain
Okay, so you're opening your deployed project's
/admin
page, then performing an upload and seeing that error in the logs?
Is there any indication of failure in the admin UI or web console?
My mac is updating I’ll let you know what I find out in 5 minutes thank you for the help give me a sec
@denolfe there is no indication of failure in console when I go to /admin
What do you mean by perform upload?
I’m only seeing the same error of error getting file from cloud storage access denied
In my terminal of my project
I mean try adding a new image in an upload collection. Is that what you're doing to get the error?
Ok one sec I just deleted my media file so I’ll upload a couple of images that I had before
Sorry hold on I’m having some technical difficulties I’ll get back to you on that as soon as I can
Hey I am having technical difficulties with my computer so I’m taking it to a shop I will have an update on where I am at with the problem in a couple of days and I might need help if what you suggested I try doesn’t work
Just letting you know thanks for the help so far
Hello @denolfe i am no longer getting the access denied error for the cloud storage but i am having trouble deploying my project
nevermind i just turned off prettier and redeployed
Glad you got that figured out! Closing this out.
