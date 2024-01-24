Payload cloud storage access denied error 403

Hello i am trying to add cloud storage to my payload ecommerce project but after i put all of the environment variables including payload secret and password among others in my .env file i am still getting a access denied 403 error please help let me know if you require more information or screen shots

[16:08:50] ERROR (payload): Error getting file from cloud storage

err: {

"type": "S3ServiceException",

"message": "Access Denied",

"stack":

AccessDenied: Access Denied

at throwDefaultError (/Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/smithy-client/dist-cjs/default-error-handler.js:8:22)

at /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/smithy-client/dist-cjs/default-error-handler.js:18:39

at de_GetObjectCommandError (/Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/client-s3/dist-cjs/protocols/Aws_restXml.js:4412:20)

at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/middleware-serde/dist-cjs/deserializerMiddleware.js:7:24

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-signing/dist-cjs/awsAuthMiddleware.js:30:20

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@smithy/middleware-retry/dist-cjs/retryMiddleware.js:31:46

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-flexible-checksums/dist-cjs/flexibleChecksumsMiddleware.js:63:20

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-sdk-s3/dist-cjs/region-redirect-endpoint-middleware.js:14:24

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-sdk-s3/dist-cjs/region-redirect-middleware.js:9:20

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@aws-sdk/middleware-logger/dist-cjs/loggerMiddleware.js:7:26

at async /Users/sethdimmer/Desktop/ecommerceeee/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud/src/staticHandler.ts:41:22

"name": "AccessDenied",

"$fault": "client",

"$metadata": {

"httpStatusCode": 403,

"requestId": "67YMQ8BZDFMCF0CR",

"extendedRequestId": "azCYn/8gDWMUo2jHNdpX5vZ/MWO/XaKxjrm2xS48PY3uptMb2VtB/PhoCj3JUlMb10tyZ2TRpaQ=",

"attempts": 1,

"totalRetryDelay": 0

},

"Code": "AccessDenied",

"RequestId": "67YMQ8BZDFMCF0CR",

"HostId": "azCYn/8gDWMUo2jHNdpX5vZ/MWO/XaKxjrm2xS48PY3uptMb2VtB/PhoCj3JUlMb10tyZ2TRpaQ="

}

thats the error in the terminal

@ncaminata hey i am at the end of the javascript mastery e-commerce store that i saw you posted in the #useful-shares and i am having trouble with payload cloud storage like when i am trying to deploy the project

i checked all of my environment variables and made sure they were all correct but i am still getting an access denied error