Payload Cloud stuck deploying

godoyms
2 months ago
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hey @godoyms we can resolve this for you. Can you provide your project ID from Settings -> Billing? It's likely something simple that we can resolve in the DNS provisioning 👍

    godoyms
    2 months ago

    Thank you, this is my project ID: 6479250e16ebc30cfd65a4d8

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Just following up here. I was able to get the DNS to provision successfully. However, the URL doesn't appear to be resolving as expected. Looking deeper.



    Is your admin panel served at the default of /admin?

    Nvm, I see that it is



    Looks like it just took a few minutes for the DNS to propagate (uncommon). The app is running and accessible.



    You shouldn't run into any further problems. Please let me know if you run into anything else.



