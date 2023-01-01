Payload Cloud stuck deploying

Hey @godoyms we can resolve this for you. Can you provide your project ID from Settings -> Billing? It's likely something simple that we can resolve in the DNS provisioning 👍
Thank you, this is my project ID: 6479250e16ebc30cfd65a4d8
Just following up here. I was able to get the DNS to provision successfully. However, the URL doesn't appear to be resolving as expected. Looking deeper.
/admin?
Nvm, I see that it is
Looks like it just took a few minutes for the DNS to propagate (uncommon). The app is running and accessible.
You shouldn't run into any further problems. Please let me know if you run into anything else.
