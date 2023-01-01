Payload Cloud uploading project with S3 bucket and Mongo Serverless

Hey,

I managed to upload my project for tests to Payload Cloud with already integrated S3 bucket and Mongo Atlas, and right now I would like to login to admin panel, but it shows my secret key at the bottom of the screen (red notification) and I can't access it.

Error: No write concern mode named 'majority PAYLOAD_SECRET=XXXX' found in replica set configuration

Site built correctly like on my local machine but unfortunately no access to admin panel.

Is there a way to quick fix it without changing the settings of the project to use payload cloud provided s3 and mongo?

Thanks!

Okay 😅 I checked my mongodb url in env variables and somehow I copy-pasted secret under it in one key=value pair.