Payload Cloud uploading project with S3 bucket and Mongo Serverless

Hey,
I managed to upload my project for tests to Payload Cloud with already integrated S3 bucket and Mongo Atlas, and right now I would like to login to admin panel, but it shows my secret key at the bottom of the screen (red notification) and I can't access it.
Error: No write concern mode named 'majority PAYLOAD_SECRET=XXXX' found in replica set configuration
Site built correctly like on my local machine but unfortunately no access to admin panel.
Is there a way to quick fix it without changing the settings of the project to use payload cloud provided s3 and mongo?
Thanks!
Okay 😅 I checked my mongodb url in env variables and somehow I copy-pasted secret under it in one key=value pair.
Ah, glad you were able to get it figured out 👍
