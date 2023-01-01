Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Cloud uploading project with S3 bucket and Mongo Serverless

default discord avatar
.alp3n
last week
1

Hey,



I managed to upload my project for tests to Payload Cloud with already integrated S3 bucket and Mongo Atlas, and right now I would like to login to admin panel, but it shows my secret key at the bottom of the screen (red notification) and I can't access it.



Error: No write concern mode named 'majority PAYLOAD_SECRET=XXXX' found in replica set configuration



Site built correctly like on my local machine but unfortunately no access to admin panel.



Is there a way to quick fix it without changing the settings of the project to use payload cloud provided s3 and mongo?



Thanks!



Okay 😅 I checked my mongodb url in env variables and somehow I copy-pasted secret under it in one key=value pair.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Ah, glad you were able to get it figured out 👍

