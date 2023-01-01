Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Cloud | v1 -> v2 migration

tinouti
last week
Heya! I'm finally back to working on my Payload project after a bit of a hiatus, and I'm currently looking into migrating to the new and improved Payload v2 (congrats on the release btw 🥳).



I seem to have gotten things in a good place locally, but I'm wondering how I should go about running the migration script (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0#:~:text=ready%2Dto%2Dgo-,migration%20script,-for%20your%20versions

) on the Payload Cloud live environment.



Do I need to dump my db, import it locally, run the script there, dump my local db, delete the prod one, and reimport it on prod? Or is there a better way?

And as an aside: anything else I should know about or do before attempting to migrate my Payload Cloud project?



Bump 😊

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Most would perform a DB backup just in case, then perform the migrations against prod.



    If you want to be doubly safe, you could even have a staging DB and test the migration on it.

    tinouti
    5 days ago
    then perform the migrations against prod

    I think that's the part I'm missing. 😕



    How would I go about running that migration script against prod with Payload Cloud?


    Is there some kind of remote access I can get through a terminal, like ssh or something? 🤔



    (my apologies if that's obvious, I'm very clueless when it comes to all things dev ops, which is why I went with Payload Cloud to begin with 🥲)

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    Most would run the migrate command before the serve command



    In your npm scripts you could combine them to run migrate first

    tinouti
    3 days ago

    Oooh I see, that makes sense, and that solves the follow up questions I had like: "how to time the db update with the Payload update / which one should come first"... Thanks Elliot! 🙏

