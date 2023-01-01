Heya! I'm finally back to working on my Payload project after a bit of a hiatus, and I'm currently looking into migrating to the new and improved Payload v2 (congrats on the release btw 🥳).
I seem to have gotten things in a good place locally, but I'm wondering how I should go about running the migration script (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0#:~:text=ready%2Dto%2Dgo-,migration%20script,-for%20your%20versions
) on the Payload Cloud live environment.
And as an aside: anything else I should know about or do before attempting to migrate my Payload Cloud project?
Most would perform a DB backup just in case, then perform the migrations against prod.
If you want to be doubly safe, you could even have a staging DB and test the migration on it.
I think that's the part I'm missing. 😕
How would I go about running that migration script against prod with Payload Cloud?
Is there some kind of remote access I can get through a terminal, like ssh or something? 🤔
(my apologies if that's obvious, I'm very clueless when it comes to all things dev ops, which is why I went with Payload Cloud to begin with 🥲)
Most would run the migrate command before the serve command
In your npm scripts you could combine them to run migrate first
Oooh I see, that makes sense, and that solves the follow up questions I had like: "how to time the db update with the Payload update / which one should come first"... Thanks Elliot! 🙏
