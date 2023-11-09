Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Payload Cloud | v1 -> v2 migration

default discord avatar
tinouti2 years ago
4

Heya! I'm finally back to working on my Payload project after a bit of a hiatus, and I'm currently looking into migrating to the new and improved Payload v2 (congrats on the release btw 🥳).



I seem to have gotten things in a good place locally, but I'm wondering how I should go about running the migration script (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0#:~:text=ready%2Dto%2Dgo-,migration%20script,-for%20your%20versions

) on the Payload Cloud live environment.



Do I need to dump my db, import it locally, run the script there, dump my local db, delete the prod one, and reimport it on prod? Or is there a better way?

And as an aside: anything else I should know about or do before attempting to migrate my Payload Cloud project?



Bump 😊

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Most would perform a DB backup just in case, then perform the migrations against prod.



    If you want to be doubly safe, you could even have a staging DB and test the migration on it.

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti2 years ago
    then perform the migrations against prod

    I think that's the part I'm missing. 😕



    How would I go about running that migration script against prod with Payload Cloud?


    Is there some kind of remote access I can get through a terminal, like ssh or something? 🤔



    (my apologies if that's obvious, I'm very clueless when it comes to all things dev ops, which is why I went with Payload Cloud to begin with 🥲)

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Most would run the migrate command before the serve command



    In your npm scripts you could combine them to run migrate first

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti2 years ago

    Oooh I see, that makes sense, and that solves the follow up questions I had like: "how to time the db update with the Payload update / which one should come first"... Thanks Elliot! 🙏

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.