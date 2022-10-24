Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Payload CMS Account Language

default discord avatar
Deleted User3 years ago
3

Can you only include the languages supported by your project? Selecting Chinese when my custom fields still need to be translated in the CMS; feels counterintuitive.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    The internationalization of the admin panel and the localization of documents are separate by design. Is this what you're referring to?

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User3 years ago

    Internationalization of the admin has many languages. For example, I would like only to have English and Français and expand the languages when my custom components get translated and ready to enter the target market in the relevant countries.



    I solved this by creating a custom Account view. My doubt about custom views is that PayloadCMS changes fast and breaks the custom views. My implementation uses "payload/dist/.." because the components are not exported yet.



    Can I rely on custom views, or is the payload customization not a safe option?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    I think it is safe-ish for now. I believe our roadmap has an item about exporting more components. Which you could then import from a path like ‘payload/components/…’ which will be more reliable for external use. This way we can move folders around but still ensure they export to the same place.



    But I do not see a time in our near future where key elements/views would need to be moved, so safe-ish is my answer for now.

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.