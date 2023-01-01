Payload CMS Account Language

Can you only include the languages supported by your project? Selecting Chinese when my custom fields still need to be translated in the CMS; feels counterintuitive.
The internationalization of the admin panel and the localization of documents are separate by design. Is this what you're referring to?
Internationalization of the admin has many languages. For example, I would like only to have English and Français and expand the languages when my custom components get translated and ready to enter the target market in the relevant countries.
I solved this by creating a custom Account view. My doubt about custom views is that PayloadCMS changes fast and breaks the custom views. My implementation uses "payload/dist/.." because the components are not exported yet.
Can I rely on custom views, or is the payload customization not a safe option?
I think it is safe-ish for now. I believe our roadmap has an item about exporting more components. Which you could then import from a path like ‘payload/components/…’ which will be more reliable for external use. This way we can move folders around but still ensure they export to the same place.
But I do not see a time in our near future where key elements/views would need to be moved, so safe-ish is my answer for now.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.