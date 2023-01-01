Payload CMS for E-commerce

Hi there,

I read that Payload CMS could remove Shopify from the mix but it seems that Payload CMS is really less opiniated when it comes to e-commerce.

Is it realistic to expect building a website like this one

with NextJS + Payload CMS? Do you think It will require a lot of extra-work? (Order management, inventory management, promotions)

Do you think I have to start from scratch or take the template as a starter?

Thanks