Payload CMS for E-commerce

last week
Hi there,


I read that Payload CMS could remove Shopify from the mix but it seems that Payload CMS is really less opiniated when it comes to e-commerce.


Is it realistic to expect building a website like this one

https://www.vaessen-creative.com/fr

with NextJS + Payload CMS? Do you think It will require a lot of extra-work? (Order management, inventory management, promotions)



Do you think I have to start from scratch or take the template as a starter?



Thanks

    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hello @saadc - our e-commerce template would absolutely provide a solid starting point for you. Products + Orders can be managed in the payload admin, and if I remember correctly Stripe does support inventory management, but to see that in the payload admin UI , you'd need to build that. We have a shortlist of new features we want to add to e-commerce, but our focus is elsewhere at the moment.



    I'm using it myself and I'm going to be looking for these things as well, so hopefully I can provide some more visibility on if/when Payload will bring these features into our template.

    nikkyeya
    6 days ago

    Hello @seanzubrickas , Im currently starting a new ecommerce site and Im planning to use the ecommerce template. What is the best way to add my own colors/styles? Im hesitant to change the colors and theme files, I only want to apply my custom styles to my FE without changing the styles in Admin UI. Would really appreciate your suggestion. 🙏🏻

    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    you would want to change the scss files in the app folder, not the Payload folder, and that would only affect your frontend styling that way



    does that make sense?

    nikkyeya
    6 days ago

    I see. just want to clarify, anything I change inside the app folder will only affect my ecommerce site FE, and will not affect the styles of AdminUI FE? But I saw some style variables being used inside payload folder components. Im afraid if I update the values of those, will affect the styles in payload AdminUI. Example is this

