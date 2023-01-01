Payload CMS for E-commerce

Hi there,
I read that Payload CMS could remove Shopify from the mix but it seems that Payload CMS is really less opiniated when it comes to e-commerce.
Is it realistic to expect building a website like this onehttps://www.vaessen-creative.com/fr
with NextJS + Payload CMS? Do you think It will require a lot of extra-work? (Order management, inventory management, promotions)
Do you think I have to start from scratch or take the template as a starter?
Thanks
Hello @saadc - our e-commerce template would absolutely provide a solid starting point for you. Products + Orders can be managed in the payload admin, and if I remember correctly Stripe does support inventory management, but to see that in the payload admin UI , you'd need to build that. We have a shortlist of new features we want to add to e-commerce, but our focus is elsewhere at the moment.
I'm using it myself and I'm going to be looking for these things as well, so hopefully I can provide some more visibility on if/when Payload will bring these features into our template.
Hello @seanzubrickas , Im currently starting a new ecommerce site and Im planning to use the ecommerce template. What is the best way to add my own colors/styles? Im hesitant to change the colors and theme files, I only want to apply my custom styles to my FE without changing the styles in Admin UI. Would really appreciate your suggestion. 🙏🏻
you would want to change the scss files in the app folder, not the Payload folder, and that would only affect your frontend styling that way
does that make sense?
I see. just want to clarify, anything I change inside the app folder will only affect my ecommerce site FE, and will not affect the styles of AdminUI FE? But I saw some style variables being used inside payload folder components. Im afraid if I update the values of those, will affect the styles in payload AdminUI. Example is this
