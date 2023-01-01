Payload does not log context in log messages

Hello there,
First of all, I want to thank you for your work with this CMS. It's really awesome and saved my life 😄
I've just noticed that logging lacks the context. E.g.:
payload.logger.info(`Payload started`, {
adminURL: payload.getAdminURL(),
})
The above log produces the following message:
{"level":"info","time":1683870398987,"pid":41235,"hostname":"my-computer.local","name":"payload","msg":"Payload started"}
However, if I do the following:
payload.logger.info({
adminURL: payload.getAdminURL(),
}, `Payload started`)
It will log the context and the message correctly:
{"level":"info","time":1683870076527,"pid":41071,"hostname":"my-computer.local","name":"payload","adminURL":"http://localhost:3000/eabs","msg":"Payload started"}
This would not be a problem for me, but it is a problem, because within the payload cms itself, the context is not being logged (e.g. when I can't send a mail:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/29a0dcffc749269409c0fab649a1f3ce1dc06b83/src/email/sendEmail.ts#L10C1-L13
).
Is there something I'm missing?
Payload version: 1.8.2
Steps to reproduce:
1.
npx create-payload-app test-logging
(Select blank)
2.
cd test-logging
3. Open up
src/server.ts
and change the log within the
onInit
to:
payload.logger.info('Payload started', { adminURL: payload.getAdminURL() })
4.
npm run dev
5. See that the log does not include the
adminURL
Thank you for your help in advance 🙂
Hi @Journeyman301! We're glad you like Payload and thank you for the kind words 🫶
I can reproduce the issue you're having, and it looks like the pino docs are sending the message in second aswellhttps://getpino.io/#/docs/api?id=info
Going to test out that email error also and will get back to you!
Hey @Journeyman301, just as @jesschow pointed out - Pino is expecting
messages
as the second argument. I went ahead and opened a PR that adjusts the
logger.error
call in
sendEmail.ts
to have
err
called first,
message
second.
I will let you know when this is merged! Thanks for bringing this to our attention!
Awesome, thank you guys. However, it would worth a shot to double check all of the loggings. If I'll have time during the weekend, I'll check and open a PR if needed 🙂
@Journeyman301 I checked the entirety of the repo when working with pat on this one. Funny this was the only spot 👍
