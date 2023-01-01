DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload does not log context in log messages

default discord avatar
Journeyman301
2 months ago
4

Hello there,



First of all, I want to thank you for your work with this CMS. It's really awesome and saved my life 😄



I've just noticed that logging lacks the context. E.g.:


payload.logger.info(`Payload started`, {
  adminURL: payload.getAdminURL(),
})

The above log produces the following message: 


{"level":"info","time":1683870398987,"pid":41235,"hostname":"my-computer.local","name":"payload","msg":"Payload started"}


However, if I do the following:


payload.logger.info({
  adminURL: payload.getAdminURL(),
}, `Payload started`)


It will log the context and the message correctly:


{"level":"info","time":1683870076527,"pid":41071,"hostname":"my-computer.local","name":"payload","adminURL":"http://localhost:3000/eabs","msg":"Payload started"}


This would not be a problem for me, but it is a problem, because within the payload cms itself, the context is not being logged (e.g. when I can't send a mail:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/29a0dcffc749269409c0fab649a1f3ce1dc06b83/src/email/sendEmail.ts#L10C1-L13

).



Is there something I'm missing?



Payload version: 1.8.2


Steps to reproduce:


1.

npx create-payload-app test-logging

(Select blank)


2.

cd test-logging

3. Open up

src/server.ts

and change the log within the

onInit

to:

payload.logger.info('Payload started', { adminURL: payload.getAdminURL() })

4.

npm run dev

5. See that the log does not include the

adminURL

Thank you for your help in advance 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hi @Journeyman301! We're glad you like Payload and thank you for the kind words 🫶



    I can reproduce the issue you're having, and it looks like the pino docs are sending the message in second aswell

    https://getpino.io/#/docs/api?id=info

    Going to test out that email error also and will get back to you!

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hey @Journeyman301, just as @jesschow pointed out - Pino is expecting

    messages

    as the second argument. I went ahead and opened a PR that adjusts the

    logger.error

    call in

    sendEmail.ts

    to have

    err

    called first,

    message

    second.



    I will let you know when this is merged! Thanks for bringing this to our attention!



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2663
  • default discord avatar
    Journeyman301
    2 months ago

    Awesome, thank you guys. However, it would worth a shot to double check all of the loggings. If I'll have time during the weekend, I'll check and open a PR if needed 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    @Journeyman301 I checked the entirety of the repo when working with pat on this one. Funny this was the only spot 👍

