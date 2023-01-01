Payload does not log context in log messages

Hello there,

First of all, I want to thank you for your work with this CMS. It's really awesome and saved my life 😄

I've just noticed that logging lacks the context. E.g.:

payload.logger.info(`Payload started`, { adminURL: payload.getAdminURL(), })

The above log produces the following message:

{"level":"info","time":1683870398987,"pid":41235,"hostname":"my-computer.local","name":"payload","msg":"Payload started"}

However, if I do the following:

payload.logger.info({ adminURL: payload.getAdminURL(), }, `Payload started`)

It will log the context and the message correctly:

{"level":"info","time":1683870076527,"pid":41071,"hostname":"my-computer.local","name":"payload","adminURL":"http://localhost:3000/eabs","msg":"Payload started"}

This would not be a problem for me, but it is a problem, because within the payload cms itself, the context is not being logged (e.g. when I can't send a mail:

).

Is there something I'm missing?

Payload version: 1.8.2

Steps to reproduce:

1.

npx create-payload-app test-logging

(Select blank)

2.

cd test-logging

3. Open up

src/server.ts

and change the log within the

onInit

to:

payload.logger.info('Payload started', { adminURL: payload.getAdminURL() })

4.

npm run dev

5. See that the log does not include the

adminURL

Thank you for your help in advance 🙂