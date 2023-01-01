DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload fails to run afterChange hook relialibly when deployed on Vercel (serverless)

default discord avatar
martafiixek
2 weeks ago
25

Hi, I have an interesting problem. I run Payload on Vercel, however, even though I change the content and save it in the admin interface, the

afterChange

hook is not ran.



I have to save the content one more time, and then it works. On

localhost

, everything is working fine.



The regeneratePage function is simple


export const regeneratePage = async ({
  doc,
  collection,
  payload,
}: {
  doc?: Document
  collection?: 'catalogues' | 'countries'
  payload: Payload
}): Promise<void> => {
  try {
    const siteUrl = process.env.SITE_URL

    let path: string | null = null

    if (collection === 'catalogues') {
      const country = await payload.findByID({
        collection: 'countries',
        id: doc.country,
      })
      path = `/${addApiSuffix(country?.label_url)}/${addApiSuffix(
        doc.publisher.name_url
      )}`
    } else if (collection === 'countries') {
      path = `/${addApiSuffix(doc?.label_url)}`
    }

    const res = await fetch(`${siteUrl}/api/revalidate`, {
      method: 'POST',
      body: path,
    })
    console.log(path)
    if (res.ok) {
      payload.logger.info(`Revalidated`)
    } else {
      payload.logger.error(`Error revalidating`)
    }
  } catch (err: unknown) {
    payload.logger.error(`Error hitting revalidate route}`)
  }
}


Looking at the Vercel function logs, I don't see any fetch request to

api/revalidate

, and I don't see Payload trying to connect to DB to find the countries



What most of the time works is saving the content two or three times in a row

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    This sounds more like a timeout issue on Vercel than a problem with Payload.

    https://vercel.com/docs/concepts/limits/overview
  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    2 weeks ago

    I don't think so



    Vercel would throw a timeout error



    Also the regenerate function does not take more than 2 seconds

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    Do you only have one afterChange hook - or multiple?

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    2 weeks ago

    Two hooks, one hook one collection

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    Can you share the entire collection config?

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    2 weeks ago

    Sure, give a moment



    I'm in a public transport



    By the way thanks for the help

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    I'm in a warm office with broken A/C. Slower pace is permitted.

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    2 weeks ago

    F



    So, this is the collection:



    import { regeneratePage } from '../utilities/regeneratePage'
import { Quote } from '../blocks/Quote'
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
import { RichText } from '../blocks/RichText'
import { Table } from '../blocks/Table'

const Catalogues: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'catalogues',
  labels: {
    singular: 'Catalogue',
    plural: 'Catalogues',
  },
  timestamps: true,
  typescript: {
    interface: 'ICatalog',
  },
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [
      ({ doc, req: { payload } }) => {
        regeneratePage({
          collection: 'catalogues',
          doc,
          payload,
        })
      },
    ],
  },
  admin: {
    description: 'Collection of unique catalogues.',
    hideAPIURL: true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'code',
      type: 'text',
      label: 'Code',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'json',
      label: 'Title',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'json',
      label: 'Description',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'slug',
      type: 'text',
      label: 'Slug',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'homepage',
      type: 'text',
      label: 'Homepage',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'country',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'countries',
      hasMany: false,
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'publisher',
      label: 'Publisher',
      type: 'json',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
    },
    {
      label: 'Components',
      labels: {
        singular: 'Component',
        plural: 'Components',
      },
      name: 'layout',
      type: 'blocks',
      blocks: [Quote, Table, RichText],
    },
  ],
}

export default Catalogues


    So, it somehow fails on:



    const country = await payload.findByID({
        collection: 'countries',
        id: doc.country,
      })


    The serverless function runs for 353 ms and ends on the

    findById


    When I click on save again, the function somehow runs again (seems like)





    And then the

    /api/revalidate

    is called



    Nevermind, I fixed it



    I am dumb

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    Lol. Been there mate. Great you got it resolved. 🍾

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    2 weeks ago

    The regenerate page did not have await and the function containing it didnt have async

    :facepalm:
