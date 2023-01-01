Payload fails to run afterChange hook relialibly when deployed on Vercel (serverless)

Hi, I have an interesting problem. I run Payload on Vercel, however, even though I change the content and save it in the admin interface, the

afterChange

hook is not ran.

I have to save the content one more time, and then it works. On

localhost

, everything is working fine.

The regeneratePage function is simple

export const regeneratePage = async ({ doc, collection, payload, }: { doc?: Document collection?: 'catalogues' | 'countries' payload : Payload }): Promise < void > => { try { const siteUrl = process. env . SITE_URL let path : string | null = null if (collection === 'catalogues' ) { const country = await payload. findByID ({ collection : 'countries' , id : doc. country , }) path = `/ ${addApiSuffix(country?.label_url)} / ${addApiSuffix( doc.publisher.name_url )} ` } else if (collection === 'countries' ) { path = `/ ${addApiSuffix(doc?.label_url)} ` } const res = await fetch ( ` ${siteUrl} /api/revalidate` , { method : 'POST' , body : path, }) console . log (path) if (res. ok ) { payload. logger . info ( `Revalidated` ) } else { payload. logger . error ( `Error revalidating` ) } } catch ( err : unknown ) { payload. logger . error ( `Error hitting revalidate route}` ) } }

Looking at the Vercel function logs, I don't see any fetch request to

api/revalidate

, and I don't see Payload trying to connect to DB to find the countries

What most of the time works is saving the content two or three times in a row