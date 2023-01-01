Payload fails to run afterChange hook relialibly when deployed on Vercel (serverless)

Hi, I have an interesting problem. I run Payload on Vercel, however, even though I change the content and save it in the admin interface, the
afterChange
hook is not ran.
I have to save the content one more time, and then it works. On
localhost
, everything is working fine.
The regeneratePage function is simple
export const regeneratePage = async ({
doc,
collection,
payload,
}: {
doc?: Document
collection?: 'catalogues' | 'countries'
payload: Payload
}): Promise<void> => {
try {
const siteUrl = process.env.SITE_URL
let path: string | null = null
if (collection === 'catalogues') {
const country = await payload.findByID({
collection: 'countries',
id: doc.country,
})
path = `/${addApiSuffix(country?.label_url)}/${addApiSuffix(
doc.publisher.name_url
)}`
} else if (collection === 'countries') {
path = `/${addApiSuffix(doc?.label_url)}`
}
const res = await fetch(`${siteUrl}/api/revalidate`, {
method: 'POST',
body: path,
})
console.log(path)
if (res.ok) {
payload.logger.info(`Revalidated`)
} else {
payload.logger.error(`Error revalidating`)
}
} catch (err: unknown) {
payload.logger.error(`Error hitting revalidate route}`)
}
}
Looking at the Vercel function logs, I don't see any fetch request to
api/revalidate
, and I don't see Payload trying to connect to DB to find the countries
What most of the time works is saving the content two or three times in a row
This sounds more like a timeout issue on Vercel than a problem with Payload.https://vercel.com/docs/concepts/limits/overview
I don't think so
Vercel would throw a timeout error
Also the regenerate function does not take more than 2 seconds
Do you only have one afterChange hook - or multiple?
Two hooks, one hook one collection
Can you share the entire collection config?
Sure, give a moment
I'm in a public transport
By the way thanks for the help
I'm in a warm office with broken A/C. Slower pace is permitted.
F
So, this is the collection:
import { regeneratePage } from '../utilities/regeneratePage'
import { Quote } from '../blocks/Quote'
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
import { RichText } from '../blocks/RichText'
import { Table } from '../blocks/Table'
const Catalogues: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'catalogues',
labels: {
singular: 'Catalogue',
plural: 'Catalogues',
},
timestamps: true,
typescript: {
interface: 'ICatalog',
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
hooks: {
afterChange: [
({ doc, req: { payload } }) => {
regeneratePage({
collection: 'catalogues',
doc,
payload,
})
},
],
},
admin: {
description: 'Collection of unique catalogues.',
hideAPIURL: true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'code',
type: 'text',
label: 'Code',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
hidden: true,
},
},
{
name: 'title',
type: 'json',
label: 'Title',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
},
},
{
name: 'description',
type: 'json',
label: 'Description',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
hidden: true,
},
},
{
name: 'slug',
type: 'text',
label: 'Slug',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
hidden: true,
},
},
{
name: 'homepage',
type: 'text',
label: 'Homepage',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
hidden: true,
},
},
{
name: 'country',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'countries',
hasMany: false,
admin: {
readOnly: true,
hidden: true,
},
},
{
name: 'publisher',
label: 'Publisher',
type: 'json',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
hidden: true,
},
},
{
label: 'Components',
labels: {
singular: 'Component',
plural: 'Components',
},
name: 'layout',
type: 'blocks',
blocks: [Quote, Table, RichText],
},
],
}
export default Catalogues
So, it somehow fails on:
const country = await payload.findByID({
collection: 'countries',
id: doc.country,
})
The serverless function runs for 353 ms and ends on the
findById
When I click on save again, the function somehow runs again (seems like)
And then the
/api/revalidate
is called
Nevermind, I fixed it
I am dumb
Lol. Been there mate. Great you got it resolved. 🍾
The regenerate page did not have await and the function containing it didnt have async
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.